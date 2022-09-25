Read full article on original website
Related
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
District 2: Ohio's Board of Education candidates talk culture wars, funding
Two Northern Ohioans are vying to represent District 2 in the State Board of Education, current state Sen. Teresa Fedor and Sarah McGervey, a middle school teacher at a Cleveland Catholic school.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on Sept.16.
Phys.org
How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
Parents will be increasingly aware they need to talk about consent with their children. There is no such thing as "too young" to start the conversation. In fact, the earlier the better, when it comes to understanding how to have respect for your body and other people's. We are researchers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Trouble With Discipline? Focus on Character, Not Punishment
Punishment usually doesn't improve kids' attitude or behavior. Misbehavior can be managed in a way that fosters the development of good character. Coaching micro-habits, do-overs, character conversations, restitution, and fair consequences are part of this character-building.approach. Parents often struggle with discipline, especially if they're focusing on when, whether, and how...
KIDS・
cdc.gov
Become an Upstander and #Stopbullying
All young people deserve to grow up safely and thrive. Be an upstander and help #StopBullying in your community!. Bullying is a type of violence experienced by youth and it can happen in person and through technology, known as cyberbullying. Bullying negatively impacts all youth involved, including those who are bullied, those who bully others, and those who witness the bullying (bystanders).
Comments / 0