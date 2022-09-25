Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Highly aggressive’ grizzly bear charges and bites vehicle in Montana, officials say
A “highly aggressive” grizzly bear charged, struck and bit a vehicle in Montana, wildlife officials said. After the bear’s “unusually aggressive behavior towards a landowner,” it was euthanized near Bynum on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a Sept. 23 news release.
Tri-City Herald
Is Disney World open? Universal? SeaWorld? Ian brings some changes
Like the Waffle House, Florida theme parks rarely close. With the threat of Hurricane Ian to Central Florida, will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and others be shutting things down for now?. Orlando International Airport has already announced it will shut down at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Here’s the latest with...
Tri-City Herald
Dog attacked by coyotes and dragged away from owner while on walk, California cops say
Coyotes attacked a dog and dragged it away from its owner in a California park, police said. The dog’s owner took it on a leashed walk in Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch on Monday, Sept. 26, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said. The dog was yanked away from its owner.
The Tri-Cities Taco Bracket championship is here. Vote on your fave restaurant now
The Tri-City Herald’s taco bracket will come to its conclusion ahead of National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Be sure to vote in the championship round before then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
School superintendent groped worker, then fired her for rejecting him, NC lawsuit says
A North Carolina school superintendent is accused of groping an employee during a private meeting, then firing her months after she rejected him, a federal lawsuit says. Larissa York, the former chief financial officer for Currituck County Schools, is suing Superintendent Matthew Lutz and the school district for at least $2 million, arguing she was unfairly fired on July 15, 2021 after Lutz assaulted her, a complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina states. The lawsuit seeking a trial by jury was filed on Sept. 19.
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
These 10 Tri-Cities students were named National Merit semifinalists
It takes a “a lot of studying.”
Comments / 0