A North Carolina school superintendent is accused of groping an employee during a private meeting, then firing her months after she rejected him, a federal lawsuit says. Larissa York, the former chief financial officer for Currituck County Schools, is suing Superintendent Matthew Lutz and the school district for at least $2 million, arguing she was unfairly fired on July 15, 2021 after Lutz assaulted her, a complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina states. The lawsuit seeking a trial by jury was filed on Sept. 19.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO