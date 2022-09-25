ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tri-City Herald

Is Disney World open? Universal? SeaWorld? Ian brings some changes

Like the Waffle House, Florida theme parks rarely close. With the threat of Hurricane Ian to Central Florida, will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and others be shutting things down for now?. Orlando International Airport has already announced it will shut down at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Here’s the latest with...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

School superintendent groped worker, then fired her for rejecting him, NC lawsuit says

A North Carolina school superintendent is accused of groping an employee during a private meeting, then firing her months after she rejected him, a federal lawsuit says. Larissa York, the former chief financial officer for Currituck County Schools, is suing Superintendent Matthew Lutz and the school district for at least $2 million, arguing she was unfairly fired on July 15, 2021 after Lutz assaulted her, a complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina states. The lawsuit seeking a trial by jury was filed on Sept. 19.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

