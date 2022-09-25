Read full article on original website
Related
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Need Proof That There’s A Ton Of Great Country Music Right Now, Look No Further Than Appalachia
Perhaps the most prominent artist on the non-mainstream country music scene, Childers took to Instagram earlier this month, for the first time in nearly two years, to tease his new song “Angel Band.”. His first original release since the surprise fiddle project Long Violent History in 2020, and his...
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school
The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
thehypemagazine.com
Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More
One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
Jamey Johnson Covers The Hell Out Of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues”
Jamey Johnson is pretty damn underrated, isn’t he?. Of course, maybe that’s just me, but he’s one of those artists that I know and love, yet don’t hear near enough about in mainstream country music circles. Granted, he hasn’t released new music in quite a while,...
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
Born of Osiris Guitarist Home After 27-Day Coma, Band Drops Off In Flames Tour
Born of Osiris have bowed out of their scheduled fall tour with In Flames, citing a recent "unfortunate medical situation" that left their guitarist Lee McKinney in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks. In their statement, the group reveals that McKinney is now home and expected...
Billboard
John Coltrane’s ‘Blue Train’ Reissue Tops Multiple Billboard Album Charts
John Coltrane’s Blue Train, first released in 1957, charges in at No. 1 on multiple Billboard album charts (dated Oct. 1) following its 65th-anniversary expanded reissue on Sept. 16. The album debuts at No. 1 on both the overall Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart (Coltrane’s seventh...
Neil Young is Not Happy with Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing in Ad
Neil Young is not happy with Beck. As American Songwriter wrote earlier this week, Beck recently released a cover of Neil Young’s famed 1972 track, “Old Man.” And, well, Young isn’t happy with the “Loser” singer after said cover appeared in a recent NFL commercial.
NFL・
How to fit a top-tier HBCU marching band and the gospel tradition onto one album
The massive sound of The Aristocrat of Bands, a highly respected HBCU marching band, and the overflowing history of gospel combine on a single album (with a great title) — 'The Urban Hymnal.'
Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video
If you’re anything like me, traditional or western country and southern rock are closely mixed in your listening preferences. In other words, if you grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones back-to-back then The Steel Woods are the band for you. And today, we’re taking it back...
Comments / 0