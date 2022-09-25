ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’

Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school

The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
