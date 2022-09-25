ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ryan Day Finds 'Silver Lining' To Ohio State's Injury News

Ohio State has been without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the first portion of the season. As talented as Smith-Njigba is, his absence has had one benefit for the Buckeyes, according to head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday. It has allowed some of Ohio State's other wide...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Was Asked When Ohio State Star Might Return

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are awaiting the return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior injured his hamstring during the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame. He's since missed two of their last three games and saw limited playing time when attempting to come back in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
