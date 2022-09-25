Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Finds 'Silver Lining' To Ohio State's Injury News
Ohio State has been without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the first portion of the season. As talented as Smith-Njigba is, his absence has had one benefit for the Buckeyes, according to head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday. It has allowed some of Ohio State's other wide...
Ryan Day Was Asked When Ohio State Star Might Return
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are awaiting the return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior injured his hamstring during the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame. He's since missed two of their last three games and saw limited playing time when attempting to come back in Week 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Flag on the play: 3 worst calls from college football Week 4
College football referees get things wrong every week. In Week 4, Michigan benefitted, Ohio State got a bad break and Notre Dame got screwed. It wouldn’t be a college football weekend without needing to scream at the television because the officials made a bad call. It’s part of the...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
OSU Athletic Director invites LeBron to play football for Buckeyes
That got the attention of OSU's Athletic Director who responded back with an answer and an invitation.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
Recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin 52-21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?
One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer attended The Ohio State University and lived in Morrill Tower in 1978
