ComicBook
Limited Run Games Auctioning Graded Castlevania Game for Charity
Earlier this year, Limited Run Games revealed a convention exclusive version of Castlevania Anniversary Collection for the Nintendo Switch. This version of the Konami compilation comes in a sleek box designed to resemble classic Super Nintendo games. It's an exquisite design, and while it hasn't been made widely available just yet, the company has partnered with VGA to auction off a special 90 graded version on eBay. The publisher has confirmed that 100% of the sale will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The auction is set to end this weekend, so Castlevania fans have a few days left to get their bids in.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10
Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
The Wrestling World Can't Figure Out Why WWE Favorite Teddy Long Is Blocking Everyone on Twitter
The wrestling world has had a lot to talk about over the past few weeks, as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more are all making waves with big matches, surprise appearances, mysterious teases, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. That said, right now all anyone can talk about is former WWE General Manager Teddy Long and specifically his apparent blocking spree on Twitter. Many are noticing that they are blocked by Long and don't understand why, and the few who aren't blocked are celebrating their victory, even though his Tweets are protected in the first place. It was not on the wrestling bingo card for today, but the discussion around this is immensely entertaining, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
Valve Makes Big Update to Steam Top Sellers Chart
Valve just made a massive change to the Top Sellers chart on its PC platform Steam. For those that use Steam regularly, the Top Sellers chart is often a good indicator of what PC users are actively purchasing and playing at any given moment. Despite this, the Top Sellers list has always featured delayed data in regard to which games are doing the best of the best. Moving forward, this will no longer be the case.
ComicBook
Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Lets Players Turn Off the Start Up Sound
Microsoft is always looking for new ways for players to customize their experience on Xbox. In its continued attempts to do just that, the company has rolled out a new Xbox Update Preview to Alpha users. The new update will feature a handful of quality of life improvements, including the ability to turn off the console's start-up sound. For anyone that plays their system late at night, possibly when the rest of the house is asleep, this is a very nice option. It's definitely not a game changer, but it's great that Xbox plans on giving all users that option in the future.
ComicBook
Take-Two Splits With Outriders Developer Ahead of New Game
Over the last two years, Outriders developer People Can Fly has been hard at work on a new IP while working with Take-Two Interactive. The publishing agreement between the two companies for "Project Dagger" came to an end today, when Take-Two shared its intent to terminate the partnership. People Can Fly will retain all rights to the new IP, and has stated its desire to self-publish. In a post on the company's website, People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski stated that the two companies could still work together again in the future.
ComicBook
New Xbox Controller Design Leaked
Over the last two years, Microsoft has released a handful of compelling controller options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apparently that number is set to grow by one later this week, as reputable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia on Twitter has shared an image of a new Mineral Camo design. The officially licensed Wireless Controller has a sharp blue design that's sure to appeal to a lot of Xbox fans. The images originally came from a listing from retailer Microplay, which also shared a September 27th release date and an MSRP of $79.99.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
Another RTX 3080-powered gaming PC spotted for under $2,000
I'm looking forward to seeing more monster PCs dropping in price now the RTX 40-series has been announced.
ComicBook
WWE's Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on WWE Raw Loaded With Past WWE Clips and a Mysterious Number
The latest White Rabbit QR Code appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The code briefly flashed on the screen and took fans to yet another, this time on WWE's TikTok page. The video shows various clips from WWE's past that, when spliced together, say the words "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head." The number 40701 flashed on the screen at the end of the video, though its unclear what that could be a reference to. A quick Google search shows the numbers of a zip code for an area of southern Kentucky with the largest town being Corbin.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Long-Awaited Full Release of First-Party Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now finally play the full version of a first-party game that was initially launched over two years ago. Back in July 2020, Obsidian Entertainment released its new survival title Grounded as an early access project on both Xbox and PC. Since that time, Obsidian has continued to regularly update Grounded in the pursuit of reaching its 1.0 version. And while it took a bit to reach this point, Grounded has now formally left its early access phase.
The best graphics cards deals in September 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
Terraria 1.4.4 release time - here's when Labor of Love goes live
The latest final update for Terraria is upon us
WoW player wins race to new Wrath Classic level cap using decade-old bug
Most WoW Classic fans are still stuck in the WotLK queues
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
