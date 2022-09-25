ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Civil rights group expanding footprint on Texas-Mexico border

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7zHP_0i9qLrap00

EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas.

The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.

“The dire reality demands broadening the territory we serve and bringing in more allies to denounce, prevent and hopefully end harassment and discrimination (documented) in the borderland,” Garcia said.

The group every year conducts a survey in minority communities, documenting alleged abuses from law enforcement which residents don’t always report due to fear of retaliation or because of their immigration status.

“The two centers will allow us to increase community (outreach) and enable people to find a much-needed platform to get informed, trained and empowered to defend their most basic human rights,” Garcia said.

Presidio borders Ojinaga, Mexico, while Del Rio sits north of the Rio Grande from Acuna, Mexico. Both cities have large Hispanic populations and a large presence of federal and local law enforcement officers as well.

The centers are part of BNHR’s Frontera Texas Organizing Project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 14

AmericanMade
2d ago

This group is only adding fuel to a fire. The Distribution of material instructing people they dont have to show any credentials to police or border patrol when stopped should be a crime if its not.. This country is great because it was built on laws. Laws that must be followed. Everyone has rights but everyone must follow the American law. If you have nothing to hide then you shouldnt have an issue with the law. Unbelievable this is even a legit organization.

Reply(2)
10
Related
KXAN

El Paso to spend additional $4 million for migrant busing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City Council on Tuesday approved spending an additional $4 million for migrant busing, as the number of individuals released from federal immigration custody in El Paso surpasses 800 per day. The council two weeks ago approved a $2 million on-call bus services contract,...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Presidio, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Del Rio, TX
Society
El Paso, TX
Society
Del Rio, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Civil Rights#Bnhr#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
EL PASO, TX
Click2Houston.com

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
KXAN

New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I.  Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
EL PASO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New KENS 5 poll: Texas Republicans in position to sweep statewide offices in November election

SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas poll indicates GOP candidates will sweep statewide races again in November, a feat Republicans have accomplished every election cycle since 1996. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and KENS 5 and its TEGNA Texas sister stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin. It draws on a survey of 1,172 likely Texas voters that was taken September 6-15, 2022. It has a confidence interval of +/- 2.9%. The report reviewed the vote intention for the November 2022 Texas elections.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday. Near Mission On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested For Attacking Greg Abbott Campaign Workers

A man is accused of attacking two volunteers for Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign who were knocking on doors in a Houston neighborhood. On Saturday, the suspect reportedly chased the two volunteers, tried to drag them out of their car, and broke off both of the car’s side-mounted rearview mirrors.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy