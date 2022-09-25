$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KDAF) — There aren’t many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that’s going to have to wait.

Another victory from the Texas Lottery could use some celebrating though. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in San Antonio. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #SanAntonio ! #TexasLottery #Texas ,” they tweeted.

This big winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the September 19 drawing: 1, 7, 16, 18, and 31. It was sold at Quick’s 103 on State U.S. Highway 181 in San Antonio; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery said, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

