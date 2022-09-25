ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Chihuahua state police located a man flagged by Interpol as an international fugitive from justice. Carlos T.S. is wanted on a sexual assault warrant in El Paso and allegedly fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

Carlos T. S. (photo State of Chihuahua)

The state police received information on his whereabouts and took him into custody on a street in Downtown Juarez, the Chihuahua Attorney General said.

The middle-aged man, whose full name, exact age and nationality wasn’t immediately released, remained jailed in Juarez pending extradition.

CBP officers coordinated with local, state, federal and international agencies to repatriate the man. He was escorted to the international boundary line by Mexico State Police officials and turned over via the Stanton Dedicated Commuter Lane border crossing.

The individual was secured and escorted to secondary inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for capital murder multiple persons, out of Dallas, Texas.

The murder suspect was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

“It is not uncommon for individuals to flee the country to avoid prosecution,” said Port Director Ray Provencio. “CBP frequently collaborates with law enforcement agencies throughout the country and internationally to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.”

Comments / 47

demRATS policies kill'n America
2d ago

the question is how many have we arrested that crossed into our borders wanted abroad... of yea that's right they can make up a new identity!

Reply(4)
30
Dean Crutchfield
2d ago

Goodbye you piece of EXCREMENT.!!Hopefully you are assaulted in the same manner while in PRISON so you may experience exactly what your victim did.!🙏🤬

Reply(1)
21
Seven67
2d ago

Well done Mexican police. Nice to see there’s some good ones out there.

Reply(2)
20
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
