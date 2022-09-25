ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Wichita Eagle

Penn State’s Sean Clifford Has ‘Taken Another Step’ This Season

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford wanted a few throws back after last week's win over Central Michigan. Which certainly wasn't new for the fourth-year starter. What has changed this season, Penn State coach James Franklin said, is Clifford's response to those plays. Franklin has seen a "much more even-keeled" quarterback through the team's 4-0 start, one who seems better equipped to put mistakes behind him quicker.
State College

Penn State Trustees Won’t Take a Position on Nittany Mall Casino

While some community members have called on Penn State’s trustees to take an official position on the proposed Nittany Mall casino that has some worried about the impact of gambling on college students, the chair of the university’s governing board on Friday said it’s not their place to do so and they are not involved in the decision about whether it moves forward.
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business

BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
rock107.com

ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
