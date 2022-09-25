ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Cowboys @ Giants: Week 3 Injury Report

Off their first victory of the season, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) look to keep on rolling with momentum in Week Three, as they will try to be the first to put a blemish on the New York Giants (2-0) record on Monday night. The most notable player from both sides...
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Wichita Eagle

DJ LeMahieu Should Return to Yankees Any Day Now

Aaron Boone plans on activating DJ LeMahieu this week. The manager just hasn’t settled on a day yet. With no move announced Tuesday, Boone can choose from Wednesday, the Yankees’ final game in Toronto, or Friday, the start of a home series against Baltimore. New York is off on Thursday.
BRONX, NY

