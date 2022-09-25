Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Eiko Masuyama Gorō Naya Makio Inoue. Gifted thief Lupin the Third scores a "magic lamp" and finds it contains a genie. However, after the clock strikes 7 p.m., he can't seem to remember anything… Finding himself in Singapore, Lupin must battle his way past the forces of Colonel Garlic and discover the secret behind the lamp – but every night at 7 p.m., his memory is wiped clean! How can Lupin piece together this puzzle when he can't even remember what he's doing?!

