Yardbarker

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 0-3 on the 2022 NFL season after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans today. What makes the loss even worse, is that in reality, the Las Vegas Raiders beat themselves, more than the Titans beat them. Here are my instant reactions to...
WPBF News 25

Tagovailoa plans to play against Bengals despite back injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he plans to play in Miami's Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals despite a back injury. "That's the plan. I'm doing everything I can to get back out there, so, hopefully, I can get out there and play," Tagovailoa said prior to the team's walkthrough Tuesday in Miami Gardens.
numberfire.com

McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
