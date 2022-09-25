ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Chicago

Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers

2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Josh Jacobs roster update

Running back Josh Jacobs will be active for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not he actually plays remains to be seen. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter initially reported that Jacobs flew separately from the team to Tennessee because of an illness and that he would wait until warmups to figure out if he would play.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer

Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh confirms Jets expect Zach Wilson to be cleared this week

Before the Jets lost to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, a report indicated that the team expects quarterback Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury when he meets with doctors this week. After the 27-12 loss wrapped up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that is...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets to add veteran T Mike Remmers

Two-time Super Bowl starter Mike Remmers will join a team in need at his position. The journeyman tackle is signing with the Jets on a practice squad agreement, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Remmers is expected to be bumped up to the Jets’ 53-man roster soon. The former Chargers, Panthers,...
NFL
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley jukes, turns on the jets for dazzling touchdown scamper

The former Penn State standout insisted he feels better than every heading into the season, and after watching his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, it’s hard to tell him he’s wrong. Barkley made a couple of Cowboys miss and sped towards the corner...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

