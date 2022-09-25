Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium: Stock up ...
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury
Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers
2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
Studs and Duds from Jets loss in Week 3 to Bengals
The emotional high the Jets were on after coming back to beat the Browns in Week 2 quickly turned back into rock bottom as the Jets looked completely flat in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping the Jets to 1-2 on the year. Let’s check out some studs and duds from this one.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Panthers promoted DT Daviyon Nixon to their 53 man roster. Bengals DT DJ Reader to miss extended time with a knee injury. Houston Texans. Texans worked out DB Brady Breeze, DB Bubba Bolden, DE Sam Kamara, DB Troy Pride, DE...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Jacobs roster update
Running back Josh Jacobs will be active for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not he actually plays remains to be seen. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter initially reported that Jacobs flew separately from the team to Tennessee because of an illness and that he would wait until warmups to figure out if he would play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
NBC Sports
Robert Saleh confirms Jets expect Zach Wilson to be cleared this week
Before the Jets lost to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, a report indicated that the team expects quarterback Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury when he meets with doctors this week. After the 27-12 loss wrapped up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that is...
Jets to add veteran T Mike Remmers
Two-time Super Bowl starter Mike Remmers will join a team in need at his position. The journeyman tackle is signing with the Jets on a practice squad agreement, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Remmers is expected to be bumped up to the Jets’ 53-man roster soon. The former Chargers, Panthers,...
NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
Steelers 3.5-point favorites over Jets this week
Despite losing two games in a row, the odds makers at Tipico Sportsbook are finally favoring the Pittsburgh Steelers week. Early odds are out for the Steelers Week 4 home game against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh are 3.5-point favorites. The Jets and Steelers are both struggling, sitting at...
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley jukes, turns on the jets for dazzling touchdown scamper
The former Penn State standout insisted he feels better than every heading into the season, and after watching his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, it’s hard to tell him he’s wrong. Barkley made a couple of Cowboys miss and sped towards the corner...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0