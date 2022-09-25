ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Saints' Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Daboll: Giants receiver Shepard tears ACL in left knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants' final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.Daboll had indicated after Monday night's game that the injury to New York's leading receiver was serious.Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured...
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
Panthers Waive LB Arron Mosby

Carolina had signed the rookie from the practice squad to the active roster last week. However, he was inactive for Week 3 against the Saints. Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Justin Fields at the helm of a historically inept Bears passing offense

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has completed 23 of 45 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. For the entire season. It’s important to make clear that those numbers are for all three games of this season, because they could easily be mistaken for a quarterback’s numbers from one game — and not even a particularly good game.
CHICAGO, IL

