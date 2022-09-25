EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants' final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.Daboll had indicated after Monday night's game that the injury to New York's leading receiver was serious.Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured...

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO