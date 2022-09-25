Read full article on original website
Denmark vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
France know they need to produce a good performance as they head to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday, with relegation still a possibility.Didier Deschamps’ side are only a point ahead of Austria heading into the final round of fixtures, following their 2-0 win over them earlier this week.Denmark on the other hand are still aiming to top Group A1; they are one point behind Croatia and have the confidence which comes from having already beaten France earlier in the group.With both these nations set to feature at the World Cup it’s the last meaningful fixture for both before...
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller
England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals
Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long...
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Catch up: England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s
How England qualified for European Under-21 Championship. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified. It followed three...
'We came out here with a point to prove': Harry Kane admits England were under 'heavy pressure' before thrilling comeback against Germany... and insists they will have to improve before the start of the World Cup in November
Harry Kane admitted that his side were under heavy scrutiny ahead of Monday night's clash with Germany, after a pulsating end to England's well-documented goal drought. The England captain revealed that his team-mates had a 'point to prove' against Hansi Flick's side, having gone six games without a win, before calling on his side to come back stronger in Qatar in November.
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover
Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
England, France unseeded in Euro 2024 qualifying draw
England and France could face a tricky route to the finals of Euro 2024 as they will be unseeded in the qualifying draw. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The seeding pots are decided by the final rankings in the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, with...
Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction
Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary
Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.
UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV, standings
UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is behind Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament. England and Wales are no longer...
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
