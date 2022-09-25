Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is confirmed to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show!
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
Brett Favre asked for money to help recruit Shedeur Sanders
Brett Favre used the recruitment of Shedeur Sanders as an attempt to build an indoor practice facility at Southern Miss. The post Brett Favre asked for money to help recruit Shedeur Sanders appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
CBS Sports
Diontae Spencer: Let go by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. For the second time in two weeks, Spencer was cut loose from New York's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout spent his last three NFL seasons with the Broncos, where he collected just 10 receptions for 54 yards in that span.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes discusses argument with Eric Bieniemy, takes blame for Chiefs' loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig
Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Dealing with toe issue
Higgins (toe) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Higgins caught five of seven targets for 93 yards during Sunday's win at the Jets. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Lamarcus Joyner that drew a flag in the first half, but he wasn't forced to miss any time. However, Higgins landed on the injury report Monday with a toe issue. The extent of the concern remains unclear, but it's something to monitor, especially with the Bengals on a short turnaround between games.
CBS Sports
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Attended The Grand Opening Of His Store In Los Angeles: "Our Star Sales Associate Is Here."
Russell Westbrook's exploits on the court in Los Angeles leave much to be desired, the point guard is expected to perform at a much higher level than he has shown since joining his hometown franchise last season. But basketball isn't everything, there is more to Russell Westbrook and his life than just what occurs on the court.
