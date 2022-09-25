Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: CB Ryan Watts brought the hat against a (predictably) high-flying Texas Tech offense
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football
In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns once again have questions to answer after a second-half letdown. Texas held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but aggressive playcalling and strategy from the Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire set the stage for the collapse. Fourth down conversions led to tired defenders and Texas Tech capitalized, forcing overtime and setting up Tech to win. Quarterback Donovan Smith played a career game for the Red Raiders, putting up a winning performance after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Tech fined and reprimanded by Big 12 for storming field after beating Texas
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Texas Tech Red Raiders were fined $50,000 and issued a public reprimand by the league after storming the field following Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium. “We have a duty to provide a safe game...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Time to panic?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another double-digit lead in the second half was blown for Sark and Co., this time...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian on Texas Tech fans storming the field: ‘It’s a dangerous situation’
In the aftermath of Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win by the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock, focus turned on Sunday to a viral video of a Red Raiders fan shoving Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo as students stormed the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. During...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy is “day to day,” according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday morning, after suffering a lower leg injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday and sitting out the second half. An X-ray revealed that Worthy did not...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Texas Tech Edition
In the hit Beatles song “The Long and Winding Road”, Paul McCartney wistfully sings these words;. “The long and winding road that leads to your door, will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before. It always leads me here... Many times I’ve been alone, many times I’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Burnt Orange Nation
Video of Texas Tech fan pushing Texas player illustrates the risk of continuing to schedule the Red Raiders
As students in the capacity crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium stormed the field after Saturday’s 37-34 overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns, a video that surfaced on Sunday shows a fan running up to Texas senior edge Ovie Oghoufo and pushing him in the back before appearing to run off.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls from AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after OT loss to Texas Tech
As expected following their 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the latest AP Top 25 after entering the weekend ranked No. 22. This time around, they didn’t receive a single vote. Texas also fell from the USA Today Sports...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Comments / 1