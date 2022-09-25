ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nexus

Women’s soccer has trouble maintaining course

The UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer team is coming off a 0-4 loss to California Polytechnic State University and, most recently, a 1-1 draw against the University of the Pacific. During the season, the Gauchos have had trouble scoring goals against their opponents, scoring only 8 across their opponents’...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Crushers win Silver Bracket title at Bakersfield Travel Tournament

The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21. In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Pioneer Valley rolls past Cabrillo | High School Football

The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night. Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Pioneer Valley...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Daily Nexus

My freshman experience: The fall quarter of denial

Last year was my freshman year at UC Santa Barbara. Toward the end of the year, I wrote a three-part piece, each part reflecting on my experience during every quarter. We have decided to publish each part during each corresponding quarter this academic year. So, as we begin a new fall quarter, please enjoy my reflections from Fall Quarter 2021, my first quarter at UCSB. Check out this Spotify playlist to enhance your reading experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California College Sports
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Santa Barbara, CA
College Sports
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
mynewsla.com

Heat Wave Returns

Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Stanford University#Cornell University#Grand Canyon University#College Soccer#Oregon State
News Channel 3-12

Coast stays mild, inland temps soar

The first weekend of fall is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures above average for some spots. The Central Coast is the only spot holding onto cooler temperatures due to onshore trends and a possible marine layer Saturday morning. Offshore flow is keeping temperatures warm, especially for inland communities. Even though the Central The post Coast stays mild, inland temps soar appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ENVIRONMENT
syvnews.com

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Barbara Independent

Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window

“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy