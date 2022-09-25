Read full article on original website
Daily Nexus
Women’s soccer has trouble maintaining course
The UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer team is coming off a 0-4 loss to California Polytechnic State University and, most recently, a 1-1 draw against the University of the Pacific. During the season, the Gauchos have had trouble scoring goals against their opponents, scoring only 8 across their opponents’...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Crushers win Silver Bracket title at Bakersfield Travel Tournament
The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21. In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.
Lompoc Record
Pioneer Valley rolls past Cabrillo | High School Football
The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night. Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Pioneer Valley...
Daily Nexus
My freshman experience: The fall quarter of denial
Last year was my freshman year at UC Santa Barbara. Toward the end of the year, I wrote a three-part piece, each part reflecting on my experience during every quarter. We have decided to publish each part during each corresponding quarter this academic year. So, as we begin a new fall quarter, please enjoy my reflections from Fall Quarter 2021, my first quarter at UCSB. Check out this Spotify playlist to enhance your reading experience.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Returns
Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
Coast stays mild, inland temps soar
The first weekend of fall is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures above average for some spots. The Central Coast is the only spot holding onto cooler temperatures due to onshore trends and a possible marine layer Saturday morning. Offshore flow is keeping temperatures warm, especially for inland communities. Even though the Central The post Coast stays mild, inland temps soar appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
oc-breeze.com
Winner of $27 million SuperLotto Plus® jackpot emerges, has big plans for big prize
The winner of a $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot from a ticket sold in Ventura County over the summer has come forward and claimed his prize! Silvestre Zarate bought the jackpot-winning ticket for the July 13th draw at Liquor Cellar on West Channel Island Boulevard, and it wound up matching all six numbers.
kclu.org
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center regarding a Clean Water Act lawsuit. The post City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
