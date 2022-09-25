ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Rihanna Will Headline the 2023 NFL Halftime Show

Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show for the NFL in 2023, the singer confirmed on Instagram on Sunday. The announcement came in a simple photo showing the singer’s hand holding a football with the NFL logo on the side. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna...
NFL
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
NME

Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
MUSIC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy