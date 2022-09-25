Tyson Fury has said his proposed world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua is off after his self-imposed deadline of 5pm on Monday expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting that if the deal could not be done in time, he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout. Having made previous posts encouraging Joshua to sign the contract through the day, Fury then claimed the fight was “officially over” after the deadline.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO