ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury claims planned fight with Anthony Joshua is off

Tyson Fury has said his proposed world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua is off after his self-imposed deadline of 5pm on Monday expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting that if the deal could not be done in time, he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout. Having made previous posts encouraging Joshua to sign the contract through the day, Fury then claimed the fight was “officially over” after the deadline.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Kramnik
Person
Magnus Carlsen
SkySports

Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA
BBC

England U21s v Germany U21s: BBC to show Bramall Lane friendly

The friendly between England Under-21s and Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday will be shown live on the BBC. The match, which kicks off at 19:45 BST, will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and Sport website. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy