World chess champion Magnus Carlsen confirms he quit match against Hans Niemann over cheating scandal: "I believe that Niemann has cheated more"
Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has confirmed that he pulled out of a recent tournament and quit during a match against Hans Niemann because he believes the 19-year-old American has been cheating. Carlsen last week sent shockwaves across the chess world when he resigned after just one move during...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury claims planned fight with Anthony Joshua is off
Tyson Fury has said his proposed world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua is off after his self-imposed deadline of 5pm on Monday expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting that if the deal could not be done in time, he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout. Having made previous posts encouraging Joshua to sign the contract through the day, Fury then claimed the fight was “officially over” after the deadline.
SkySports
Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA・
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase
Chelsea will be involved in the Jude Bellingham choice this summer, along with many other clubs.
BBC
England U21s v Germany U21s: BBC to show Bramall Lane friendly
The friendly between England Under-21s and Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday will be shown live on the BBC. The match, which kicks off at 19:45 BST, will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and Sport website. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21...
