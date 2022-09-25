Read full article on original website
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Elderly Woman Kicked Off Jet2 Flight For Slapping Flight Attendant Who Took Her Drink
An elderly woman was booted from a Jet2 flight traveling from Manchester, UK, to Rhodes, Greece. The incident was captured in a video that has since been uploaded to TikTok. It has gained more than 25,000 comments. In the video, the 70-something-year-old woman can be seen slapping a male flight...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark airport after circling over the Atlantic
A mechanical problem on a United Airlines flight prompted an emergency landing early Thursday at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
This JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona
A JetBlue flight took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on Monday, headed to Newark Airport, New Jersey.Normally, there wouldn’t be anything unusual about that — except that the plane ended up flying directly over the swirling and powerful winds of Hurricane Fiona.The flight path took the plane near the top of the hurricane clouds as it flew back to the US, threatening some serious turbulence, according to The Washington Post.“I wouldn’t have wanted to be on that flight,” Randy Bass, a meteorologist, told the paper.JetBlue Flight 1016 took off at about 7pm on Monday, five hours...
Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport
Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern...
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20
As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
Plane ends up in lake after overshooting runway in France
A plane ended up in a lake after the pilot overshot the runway at an airport in France.Montpellier Airport was closed following the incident with the West Atlantic flight at around 3am (2am UK time) on Saturday.Some 60 firefighters are thought to have attended the scene, which is four miles from the city of Montpellier.Three people on board of the Boeing 737 cargo plane were rescued and no one was harmed.Pictures of the plane show it nose-down in the lake after it came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport.“As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed for an indefinite period to cargo and commercial flights, pending the intervention of a specialised company to remove the aircraft,” local authorities said in a statement.An investigation into the incident is underway. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28New mass graves found in Izyum after Russian troops flee – Ukraine liveVincent Van Quickenborne: Four held for ‘plotting’ Belgian minister’s abduction
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Video shows sparks flying from United Airlines flight forced to emergency land in Newark
Sparks flew and debris reportedly fell to the ground from a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Newark, New Jersey, airport early on Thursday morning."After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," United said in a statement given to CNN. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this morning."A video taken by a bystander, allegedly featuring the plane taking off, showed a terrifying shower of sparks trailing the plane over its left wing...
