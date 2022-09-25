ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
The Independent

This JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona

A JetBlue flight took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on Monday, headed to Newark Airport, New Jersey.Normally, there wouldn’t be anything unusual about that — except that the plane ended up flying directly over the swirling and powerful winds of Hurricane Fiona.The flight path took the plane near the top of the hurricane clouds as it flew back to the US, threatening some serious turbulence, according to The Washington Post.“I wouldn’t have wanted to be on that flight,” Randy Bass, a meteorologist, told the paper.JetBlue Flight 1016 took off at about 7pm on Monday, five hours...
The Independent

Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport

Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern...
The Independent

Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats

A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
TravelNoire

Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20

As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
The Independent

Plane ends up in lake after overshooting runway in France

A plane ended up in a lake after the pilot overshot the runway at an airport in France.Montpellier Airport was closed following the incident with the West Atlantic flight at around 3am (2am UK time) on Saturday.Some 60 firefighters are thought to have attended the scene, which is four miles from the city of Montpellier.Three people on board of the Boeing 737 cargo plane were rescued and no one was harmed.Pictures of the plane show it nose-down in the lake after it came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport.“As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed for an indefinite period to cargo and commercial flights, pending the intervention of a specialised company to remove the aircraft,” local authorities said in a statement.An investigation into the incident is underway. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28New mass graves found in Izyum after Russian troops flee – Ukraine liveVincent Van Quickenborne: Four held for ‘plotting’ Belgian minister’s abduction
The Independent

Video shows sparks flying from United Airlines flight forced to emergency land in Newark

Sparks flew and debris reportedly fell to the ground from a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Newark, New Jersey, airport early on Thursday morning."After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," United said in a statement given to CNN. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this morning."A video taken by a bystander, allegedly featuring the plane taking off, showed a terrifying shower of sparks trailing the plane over its left wing...
