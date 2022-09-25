Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl LVII halftime

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIVB) — Rihanna will be making a long-awaited return to music at this year’s Super Bowl, as the NFL announced Sunday that the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be the headliner for the big game’s halftime show.

Rihanna also confirmed via her social media channels that she will be this year’s headliner. Her last live performance was at the 2018 Grammy Awards and her last album, “ANTI” was released in 2016.

Though rumors swirled earlier this week that Taylor Swift may be the headliner, those rumors have proven to be untrue, with Sunday’s announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z nearly 15 years ago, was also tagged in the NFL’s tweet.

It has not yet been made clear whether there will be additional headliners, like the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which featured rappers Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, or if other guests may be part of the show.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music, taking over for Pepsi.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .