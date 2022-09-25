Communications Specialist, Public Relations and Social Media. Empowering older Coloradans to lead active and healthy lives has been a hallmark of the Area Agency on Aging at the Denver Regional Council of Governments for more than 40 years. The agency believes in diverse and equitable communities; and providing adults 60 and older with the resources and support they need to “age well” ensures a stronger and more vital society. The programs and services the Area Agency on Aging offers include Medicare enrollment counseling, Medicaid Options counseling, case management, disability resources, veteran-directed care, the Ombudsman Program and the Elder Refugee Program.

