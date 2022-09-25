Read full article on original website
myprimetimenews.com
Adams County Takes Art Experiences Outside
Explores Wellness Benefits of Art in the Great Outdoors ~. To support the urgent mental and behavioral health crisis in the community, Adams County has launched two campaigns to bridge the gap between public art, the outdoors, and wellness – while also bringing access to and highlighting the expanding parks, open space, and trail system available to the public.
Area Agency on Aging helps older adults ‘age well’
Communications Specialist, Public Relations and Social Media. Empowering older Coloradans to lead active and healthy lives has been a hallmark of the Area Agency on Aging at the Denver Regional Council of Governments for more than 40 years. The agency believes in diverse and equitable communities; and providing adults 60 and older with the resources and support they need to “age well” ensures a stronger and more vital society. The programs and services the Area Agency on Aging offers include Medicare enrollment counseling, Medicaid Options counseling, case management, disability resources, veteran-directed care, the Ombudsman Program and the Elder Refugee Program.
Grandparenting: learn how to understand a child’s world
There is nothing better than being a grandparent. Even if you don’t have your own grandkids, you can always find a way to be an important adult in a child’s life. It’s worth it to you and to the child. But where do you begin to understand...
The Mindful Path – A Radiant Life
“With the right words, you can change the world.” Charlotte’s Web. The quintessential, farm classic “Charlotte’s Web” debuted 70 years ago, on October 15, 1952. Author E.B. White crafted this enduring tale of friendship. The book has remained in print for decades to be celebrated by teachers, grandparents, parents, and children. The gentle story lends itself to be a great read-aloud book.
State Health Insurance Assistance Program helps demystify Medicare
Free enrollment support available with certified counselors ~. (Denver, CO) – Medicare can be complicated. But navigating the insurance options for it does not have to be with the help of the Area Agency on Aging’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at the Denver Regional Council of Governments. Certified SHIP counselors offer Medicare beneficiaries free, unbiased and in-depth information and enrollment aid.
Apply For Colorado Cashback Before October 17
Denver, Colo. – Are you one of the many older adults who has not received your $750 Tabor refund through the Colorado Cash Back program? You are in good company, but the Colorado Gerontological Society is on a campaign to help as many older adults claim the refund as possible.
Medicare Beneficiaries Face New Changes In 2023
Denver, Colo. – It is Medicare Open Enrollment season again! Starting October 1, 2022, Medicare beneficiaries find themselves swamped with mailings, phone calls, invitations by insurance agents to attend educational programs, 60-second television ads endorsing Medicare products by well-known movie stars, and full-page newspaper ads promising benefits that sound too good to be true.
