CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson's defensive “Avengers” have yet to assemble. The fifth-ranked Tigers were touted among the country's strongest defenses during the offseason, and the defensive front even gave themselves that hokey movie moniker. But so far, Clemson (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) hasn't looked anything like the powerhouse defense it's been the previous 10 seasons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO