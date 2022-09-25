ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah football knocks off Utah Tech 31-17 to claim Battle of the Ax

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago
Southern Utah’s defense recorded six sacks and forced three Utah Tech turnovers as part of a 31-17 win over Utah Tech in the reignited "Battle of the Ax" between the two southwestern Utah neighbors.

All three forced turnovers came in the fourth quarter.

Head coach DeLane Fitzgerald said the three late turnovers were the keys to an SUU win.

“We came into the game leading the country in turnover margin, and it was three to one in the second half. You go in at halftime, and you’re a little bit hesitant about what you’re saying to your defensive players because we hadn’t turned them over. We were playing good defense, so you don’t want to get on them hard.”

Clinging to a one-possession lead after a Joey Hobert touchdown cut the SUU lead to 24-17, Rodrick Ward recorded the first of two interceptions of Kobe Tracy early in the fourth quarter.

Ward’s second pick all but sealed a Southern Utah victory.

Tracy underthrew intended target Deven Osborne, and Ward jumped in front for his third interception of the season.

“I kind of knew the quarterback didn’t have that much time,” Ward said. “I knew that it was going to come deep, I saw the dude streak down the field, and I tried to play it smart and trick the quarterback and bait him.”

While Ward anchored the secondary, sophomore Trent Whalen led Southern Utah with a pair of sacks.

Tracy was under constant pressure last week against Weber State, and the Thunderbirds followed suit on Saturday night.

“We saw a lot in that Weber State tape,” said Fitzgerald. “We should have hit him more. We should have gotten home than we did.”

Tracy ended the night 19/37 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

For Southern Utah, Justin Miller completed 29/37 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns.

One of Miller’s two scores went to former Trailblazer Isaiah Wooden. Wooden spent the 2018 season in St. George before transferring to Kent State.

Although his head coach might not believe that a rivalry exists between Southern Utah and Utah Tech, Wooden has now been on both sides.

“Yeah definitely. This game is true and dear to heart for me,” said Wooden. “There’s a lot of emotion with it. The whole beginning of the week, there was a lot that was going on. A lot of anxiety, stuff like that. My teammates rallied around me and they told me it was going to be alright.”

“As far as for me, it felt like a rivalry because there’s a lot of people on that team that I know. They have a good coaching staff as well. I just wanted to show them that I could play, you know: Don’t forget about me.”

After Southern Utah’s defense held Utah Tech on a 4th and 7, Miller hit Wooden deep down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown that put SUU up 14-7 in the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, Miller found Ethan Bolingbroke for a three-yard touchdown, extending the Southern Utah lead to 24-10.

Bolingbroke led the Thunderbirds with six catches.

Wooden had five catches for 126 yards. It was Wooden’s third game of the year with 100 or more receiving yards.

The redshirt junior was the hero in last week’s 17-10 win at Western Illinois, catching a 73-yard touchdown from Miller in the final minute to give Southern Utah the win.

Hobert recorded his fourth consecutive game with 100+ receiving yards.

The win for Southern Utah is the first in-conference win in the DeLane Fitzgerald era, and the first win in WAC play. The Thunderbirds travel to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

The Spectrum

The Spectrum

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

