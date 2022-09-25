Read full article on original website
San Jose Earthquakes youngster Niko Tsakiris the 'future of MLS & Europe', says Covelo
San Jose Earthquakes interim head coach Alex Covelo has labeled youngster Niko Tsakiris 'the future of MLS and Europe' following his impressive showing against the LA Galaxy. Though the Quakes were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to their California rivals, Tsakiris caught the eye with an excellent pass that allowed Cristian Espinoza to win a penalty - a big contribution in his first-ever MLS start.
Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS
Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
LA Galaxy, LAFC to Open 2023 MLS Season at Rose Bowl
Major League Soccer is returning to the Rose Bowl next year with an event that will resonate throughout Southern California. The LA Galaxy announced that the club will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on February 25 in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Nashville (-210) Houston (+585) GEODIS Park is the location where the Dynamo (9-6-17) will go up against Nashville SC (12-11-9) on Sunday. Nashville SC opens at -210 while the Dynamo are at +585. The total comes in at 2.5. The expected starting goaltenders will be Joe Willis for Nashville SC and Steve Clark for Houston Dynamo.
The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season
7 new signings who will dominate the Premier League this season.
El Tráfico: LAFC and LA Galaxy eye MLS attendance mark at Rose Bowl in 2023
LAFC and LA Galaxy will open next year’s MLS season at the Rose Bowl on 25 February, the first match between the city rivals to be held at the 90,888-capacity stadium, the teams announced on Tuesday. If they sell out the stadium in Pasadena it would set an attendance...
LA Galaxy will battle LAFC at its former home stadium - the Rose Bowl - as the opening 2023 MLS season opener in February
The LA Galaxy will take on LAFC at its former home ground in next season's MLS opener, making it the first Los Angeles Derby to ever be played at the iconic Rose Bowl. Fans of both teams will be able to purchase tickets for the February 2023 game as soon as October 28. The fixture between two MLS rivals in the 11th largest stadium in the US (also 16th largest arena in the world) has potential to set a new league attendance record.
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Rapid Recap: San Jose Sharks 3, LA Kings 2 (OT)
Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 18 shots in just over 33 minutes of ice time, while Matt Villalta allowed two goals on 10 shots in his 30 minutes and 22 seconds of time between the pipes. Luke Kunin‘s goal 6:25 into the first period would be the lone marker in...
Brad Friedel backs Jesse Marsch as future USMNT head coach
Former goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch to one day become head coach of the United States Men's National Team.
Nations League: How does promotion and relegation work?
Everything you need to know about Nations League promotion and relegation.
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
Christian Pulisic & Ricardo Pepi confirmed as USMNT starters against Saudi Arabia
Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will start for the United States Men's National Team in their friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.
Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong & Memphis Depay injuries
Barcelona have issued a statement regarding injuries for Frenkie de Jong & Memphis Depay.
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
