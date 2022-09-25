ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

90min

San Jose Earthquakes youngster Niko Tsakiris the 'future of MLS & Europe', says Covelo

San Jose Earthquakes interim head coach Alex Covelo has labeled youngster Niko Tsakiris 'the future of MLS and Europe' following his impressive showing against the LA Galaxy. Though the Quakes were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to their California rivals, Tsakiris caught the eye with an excellent pass that allowed Cristian Espinoza to win a penalty - a big contribution in his first-ever MLS start.
SAN JOSE, CA
90min

Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS

Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
MLS
sportstravelmagazine.com

LA Galaxy, LAFC to Open 2023 MLS Season at Rose Bowl

Major League Soccer is returning to the Rose Bowl next year with an event that will resonate throughout Southern California. The LA Galaxy announced that the club will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on February 25 in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea

With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, 10/2/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Nashville (-210) Houston (+585) GEODIS Park is the location where the Dynamo (9-6-17) will go up against Nashville SC (12-11-9) on Sunday. Nashville SC opens at -210 while the Dynamo are at +585. The total comes in at 2.5. The expected starting goaltenders will be Joe Willis for Nashville SC and Steve Clark for Houston Dynamo.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Greg Vanney
Daily Mail

LA Galaxy will battle LAFC at its former home stadium - the Rose Bowl - as the opening 2023 MLS season opener in February

The LA Galaxy will take on LAFC at its former home ground in next season's MLS opener, making it the first Los Angeles Derby to ever be played at the iconic Rose Bowl. Fans of both teams will be able to purchase tickets for the February 2023 game as soon as October 28. The fixture between two MLS rivals in the 11th largest stadium in the US (also 16th largest arena in the world) has potential to set a new league attendance record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rapid Recap: San Jose Sharks 3, LA Kings 2 (OT)

Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 18 shots in just over 33 minutes of ice time, while Matt Villalta allowed two goals on 10 shots in his 30 minutes and 22 seconds of time between the pipes. Luke Kunin‘s goal 6:25 into the first period would be the lone marker in...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

