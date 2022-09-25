ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

SSU to serve as partner institution in ASCENT Ecosystem

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaC4H_0i9qGPOU00

Shawnee State University to serve as partner institution in Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem through Intel grant funding

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will serve as a partner institution in the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem through grant funding awarded by Intel to lead institution Ohio University. The ASCENT program will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.

The funding is part of the Intel ®Semiconductor Education and Research Program for Ohio that was announced today in conjunction with Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony for its leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio.

Over the next three years, ASCENT will collaboratively develop and deliver diverse educational options across the region, including stackable certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s and graduate degrees that prepare students for career opportunities created by Intel’s arrival to Ohio.

“Shawnee State is preparing students for rewarding careers with Ohio’s leading industries,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We stand ready to help develop programs to provide a pipeline to Intel from southern Ohio. Anyone who needs training to take full advantage of employment within the semiconductor industry will find it here.”

The ASCENT program will be led by Ohio University and comprised of a broad coalition of eight other institutions, colleges and technical centers across the southeastern Appalachian region of Ohio. Each will play a vital role in the visualization, delivery and programming of the overall ASCENT Ecosystem.

Eight proposals were selected from leading Ohio institutions, including Ohio University. Each proposal includes collaborative efforts with other higher education institutions, representing more than 80 institutions across the state of Ohio. In total, the eight leading Ohio institutions will receive $17.7 million in funding over a three-year period.

Intel expects this first iteration of the program to produce nearly 9,000 graduates for the industry and provide more than 2,300 scholarships over three years helping diversify the talent pipeline.

“Intel is excited to be in Ohio, the new Silicon Heartland and home to what will be one of our most sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing plants in the world,” said Jim Evers, Intel Vice President and Ohio General Manager. “Higher education plays a key role in the future success of our industry. We’re proud to support these institutions from every corner of the state as they work to build the workforce of tomorrow.”

Intel’s Semiconductor Education and Research Program for Ohio was announced in March as part of the company’s pledge to invest $100 million in education and research collaborations with universities, community colleges and technical educators in Ohio and across the U.S. The program is designed to help build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs. Of its $100 million investment, Intel designated $50 million specifically to Ohio colleges and universities.

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

H&H Industries announces expansion in Oak Hill, Ohio

OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), today announced an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County. Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a...
OAK HILL, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award

SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Education
City
New Albany, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Mohawks play running games

McDERMOTT — Another night of football for the Northwest Mohawks, another night of playing running games of keep-away, and another night in the Mohawks’ —so far —September to remember. For the second consecutive game, only this time instead of an archrival, the Mohawks met a Southern...
MCDERMOTT, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Prehistoric lecture continues Sept. 29

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center’s 2022 Prehistory Lecture Series continues on Thursday, September 29, at 6pm in the museum’s Hopkins Theatre. Jeffrey Wilson, Researcher, Author, Publisher, and President of the Friends of Serpent Mound non-profit organization, will present, “Ancient Monuments of the Mississippi Valley: The Expanded Edition.”
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssu#Shawnee State University#University Of Portsmouth#Ohio University#Semiconductor Industry#Linus College#Ascent Ecosystem#Research Program
Portsmouth Daily Times

Senators, Sissel run past Tigers

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The West Senators jumped out to a three-touchdown lead — and held off a furious Waverly comeback attempt — in their 49-42 home victory over the Tigers on Friday night in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The win is West’s first over Waverly...
WAVERLY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
123
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy