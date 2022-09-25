Flea Gave 'Everything I Had Inside' To Complete This Project

Photo: Getty Images North America

Flea published his long-awaited memoir Acid For The Children nearly three years ago, and now the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist is giving fans not only a new way to read it, but also some fresh content.

Flea took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that his memoir — a project he gave "everything I had inside" to complete — was out on paperback, and features a new chapter.

"The book I wrote, Acid For The Children, has just been released in paperback," he wrote. "To mark the occasion I wrote a new chapter which was not included in the hard cover printing. Pen to paper, finger to key, I gave this book everything I had inside, I learned a lot about myself. I love books." (He really does love books and even shared a list of what he was reading on tour over the summer.)

RHCP are gearing up to release their new album Return of the Dream Canteen on October 14. They recently released the album's second single "Eddie" — a tribute to Eddie Van Halen — after sharing the funky lead single "Tippa My Tongue" in August.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way," the band wrote about the album. "Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts."