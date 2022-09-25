ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, OH

H&H Industries announces expansion in Oak Hill, Ohio

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), today announced an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County.

Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a global leader in off-the-road tire manufacturing, retreading, and rebuilding. By maintaining a state-of-the-art production facility with specialized retread equipment, H&H supplies custom products and unequaled services.

“H&H Industries’ commitment has always been to reinvest in our business thereby allowing us to expand operations and give us the ability to create more jobs for our local residents which has always been a priority to us,” said Noah Nickman, H&H Industries President. “Southern Ohio has been a key factor in our success and the support we get from local communities and Jackson County, in general, has always been appreciated.”

This investment in new equipment will expand the company’s current capacity, increasing efficiency, productivity, and jobs at their facility in Oak Hill, Ohio, said Hickman.

“We are proud to that a global leader in the OTR industry like H&H Industries calls Jackson County home,” said JCEDP President Sam Brady. “This investment by H&H only underscores the success and growth they have experienced by choosing to continue doing business in Ohio and Jackson County,” Brady added.

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant, and OhioSE assisted the company with the grant process. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“This project is a great example of a growing company making a critical investment to expand,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “We are grateful to our partners at JobsOhio for their investment in H&H Industries and the Southeast Ohio region, setting them up for long-term success in Jackson County.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
SOUTH POINT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oak Hill, OH
County
Jackson County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Portsmouth Daily Times

SSU to serve as partner institution in ASCENT Ecosystem

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will serve as a partner institution in the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem through grant funding awarded by Intel to lead institution Ohio University. The ASCENT program will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
OHIO STATE
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#Southeast Ohio#Business Industry#Linus Business#H H Industries#Otr
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

TOSRV numbers improve

Imagine getting up early, putting on comfortable, well-fit clothing, and jumping on a bicycle for over six hours. You ride and ride through highways and back-roads. Lunchtime passes, but you ride on. Your legs resist the hills, but you keep riding. Several times you ask yourself why you decided to put yourself through this, but, soon enough, you remember why. You finally cross a colorful finish line with smiling faces, cheers for your accomplishment and a day-long celebration. That is what 435 riders experienced over the weekend, during The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley (TOSRV), which landed in Portsmouth Saturday morning with bicyclists pedaling in from Brew Dog in Winchester.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe utilities director announced new temporary road closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Roadwork continues across Chillicothe this week. According to Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long, eastbound Marietta Road at Bridge Street will be closed starting Wednesday, September 28. The closure, Long said, will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said the closure will affect the southbound...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award

SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding two people involved in recent thefts at the Milton Flea Market. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. A. Cremeans at the Detective Unit at 304-634-4672 or...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
123
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy