Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: The property manager at Flour Mill apartments has earned my respect
In regards to the recent article “Why are we even still here?” I would like to share part of my experience living at the Flour Mill apartments. While I strongly disagree with the rent increase under Birge & Held when considering Jon Sanders’ and B&H’s statements in an article about this property being workforce housing, I do consider the current on-property manager to be capable as compared to a recent assessment “… he’s not capable, he can’t keep up,” in the article published Sept. 18.
Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding
When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
Letter: Steamboat should fund nonprofits instead of destination management and marketing
The Steamboat Chamber of Commerce would like our City Council to give them $975,000 for destination management and marketing. Really?. First, let’s talk about destinations management. Those of us that live here do it every day with friends and visitors and the visitors we meet in our different activities. Then there’s too many nonprofits to list that are already doing it as well.
Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services
I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
Candidates say growth is top of mind for voters in County Commissioner race
Both candidates vying for an open Routt County Commissioner seat say they know the Steamboat Springs district they would be elected to represent well. But while they need to live within District 3, which is entirely within Steamboat’s city limits, voters in all parts of Routt County will decide who they want to join Democrats Tim Corrigan and Tim Redmond at the helm of the county in January.
Letter: Lower taxes, fewer regulations are the best way to deliver affordable housing
Do climate policies and affordability issues conflict? I believe they absolutely do. The cost of building in Routt County has risen significantly and regulations from local governments are a major cause. I cringe when I read articles on the city of Steamboat Springs’ proposed short term rental tax. Even...
PHOTOS: Downtown bear banquet gets attention
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical...
Letter: Sharon’s was a local staple that fed Steamboat
We recently flew back to Steamboat Springs and headed to our favorite lunch spot, Sharon’s, for a quick bite, only to find it permanently closed. We got ahold of a copy of the Steamboat Pilot & Today to see that her building was planning to triple her rent. Support...
The Record for Sept. 19-25
4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street. 4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
YVSC seeks volunteers for four October tree planting events
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is seeking volunteers for four upcoming tree planting events. On Saturday, Oct. 1, YVSC will begin its 13th annual ReTree event, which aims to plant approximately 550 trees along the Yampa River over two weekends. The project is designed to increase shade along the river in an effort to reduce water temperatures and improve riparian habitat.
Hayden cancels town elections due to lack of candidates
Hayden won’t have an election for Town Council in November as just four candidates have surfaced for the four offices available — mayor and three council seats. As a result, the town canceled its coordinated election with the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office earlier this month, and the four candidates will assume their roles in the first meeting following Election Day on Nov. 8. That includes current Town Council member Ryan Banks ascending to the role of mayor.
Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story
Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Steamboat Food and Wine Festival brings top tastes to Steamboat this weekend
The Steamboat Food and Wine Festival arrives in Steamboat Springs this week with a full menu of great food prepared by top chefs and a wine list that is sure to please the most discriminating taste buds. The festival has been coming to Steamboat Springs since 2019, was able to...
No injuries in incident requiring removal of Jeep from Yampa River
There were no injuries from an incident that required a red Jeep Wrangler be removed from the Yampa River near Hayden on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to Colorado State Patrol. CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said the incident wasn’t handled as a wreck because the Jeep became stuck on its own.
Lung doctor: Cleaning practices should not compromise clean air
Disinfecting commonly touched surfaces was highly publicized during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but cleaning chemical fumes and fragrances may contribute to breathing problems and asthma attacks. “We want to be clean, but we need a balance,” said Dr. James Hoyt, a pulmonologist who sees patients at the...
Obituary: William Juska
Living the dream between Estero, Florida and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, William (Bill) Juska, 81, passed away September 14th at his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado after a long battle with Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Bill was always a pleasant and calming person, so it was quite fitting he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He loved to play golf and only recently retired his skis, He was a constant reminder of strength, perseverance, and living life to the fullest.
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Monday Medical: How to deal with heavy menses
Heavy periods may be more common than you think. They affect more than 20% of women in their mid-thirties and up. But they don’t have to be endured. “It can interrupt your life – some women won’t go out during their cycles, they miss work, girls may miss school and stay home,” said Dr. Laurie LeBleu Vaszily, an obstetrician and gynecologist with UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic in Steamboat Springs and Craig. “Sometimes women will get anxiety about their period coming.”
Letter: Vacation destinations market themselves on social media nowadays
Last winter we visited Finland and had a wonderful time. Our pictures were posted on Facebook and Instagram. I still get comments from friends about how much they enjoyed the pictures and how much they would like to visit. When City Council contemplates how much funding to allocate to Steamboat...
