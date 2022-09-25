ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joseph M. Zadina Jr., 30, of Omaha, died while in surgery at a hospital. Police said Zadina was traveling northbound on Saddle Creek Road when an oncoming Jeep Wrangler turned east...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton. The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha

A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Investigate Omaha Assault

Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person near 22nd and St. Marys Avenue. Officers responded to the scene early today and spoke with 43 -year old Justin Jackson, who said he was involved in a argument with a man in his 30s. He told officers during the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in critical condition after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. OPD said officers were dispatched to the Omaha Lounge, 666 N 114th St, for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the 24-year-old victim down inside the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
OAKLAND, NE
klin.com

Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets, near Spike’s Beach Bar and Grill, just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha turned himself in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the missing inmates that the Nebraska Department of Corrections reported last Friday turned himself him. Clifford Brown, 23, went to Omaha police and turned himself in on Monday according to the release. Brown was taken to the Douglas County Correctional Center. It’s reported Brown...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
OMAHA, NE

