WOWT
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joseph M. Zadina Jr., 30, of Omaha, died while in surgery at a hospital. Police said Zadina was traveling northbound on Saddle Creek Road when an oncoming Jeep Wrangler turned east...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
WOWT
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton. The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was...
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
1011now.com
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person near 22nd and St. Marys Avenue. Officers responded to the scene early today and spoke with 43 -year old Justin Jackson, who said he was involved in a argument with a man in his 30s. He told officers during the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in critical condition after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. OPD said officers were dispatched to the Omaha Lounge, 666 N 114th St, for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the 24-year-old victim down inside the...
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
1011now.com
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets, near Spike’s Beach Bar and Grill, just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
WOWT
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha turned himself in
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the missing inmates that the Nebraska Department of Corrections reported last Friday turned himself him. Clifford Brown, 23, went to Omaha police and turned himself in on Monday according to the release. Brown was taken to the Douglas County Correctional Center. It’s reported Brown...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Three are in the hospital and one person is dead after four-vehicle crash Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A four-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital and killed another, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The crash took place around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 156th and Maple streets. After the initial investigation, police found that...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
TRAFFIC: Car fire on I-80 eastbound near Q Street
Car fire near Q Street and I-80 during rush hour in Omaha. Nebraska DOT says keep left in the area.
Death of a cat being investigated after tossed from a car in Omaha
Investigators are looking for the person who threw a cat from a car at 72nd and Grover on Friday. A reward fund for information now tops $3,000.
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
