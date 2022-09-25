Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest, salsa class, and Maleficent: Among the things to do the last week of Sept.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Willa Cather book club, Oktoberfest painting class, dance fitness, Maleficent, and free play weekend at Beercade2 are among the things to do the last week of September. Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St., is hosting their monthly book club on Tuesday, September 27 at...
Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
Disney On Ice makes a stop in Omaha with Road Trip Adventures
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Disney on Ice will make a stop in Omaha as they present Road Trip Adventures, according to a press release from MECA. The show is "a fun-fueled excursion to iconic Disney destinations," said the press release. The show will run from March 9 through March...
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben
OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
News Channel Nebraska
All Things Apple recipe contest winners
NEBRASKA CITY - The All Things Apple recipe contest was held Sunday at Arbor Day Farms. Jeanna Stavas of Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast won the judges choice for best savory apple dish and best overall with her pork loin with apple chutney. Addie Kastens won the judges choice for...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo holding adult-only Halloween-themed Late Nights
Animal lovers will be able to get spooky during Late Nights at the Omaha Zoo this Halloween season.
Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards
LINCOLN — City Impact, a faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit, has recently lost staff and volunteers upset over a set of ministry standards that states, in part, that any sexual relationship beyond sex in a heterosexual marriage “constitute sexual immorality.” Over the last week, City Impact has notified families of program cancellations. Its reading program, which […] The post Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award
This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s ‘quiet quitting’ heading into his show’s 20th season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Jimmy Kimmel announced that he will be “quiet quitting” heading into his 20th season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. The term has been a buzzword over the last couple of months. It’s loosely defined as still being employed at one’s job but simply...
'She died a happy woman': Family remembers woman killed in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A family is mourning a young woman after a deadly crash. This one happened Friday in Bellevue near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. Investigators say 33-year-old Maria Castelan drove through a red light and hit two other cars. Her passenger, 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, was killed.
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
Nebraska Man Sentenced in Plot to Murder Fish and Game Officer
A 24-year-old man from Blair, Nebraska was sentenced to 117 months in prison after pleading guilty to plotting to kill a federal wildlife officer. According to witnesses, Cody Cape, who was under investigation for poaching, staked out the officer’s home and voiced plans to murder him using explosives. Cape’s...
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
'He was in pain the whole time': Cat thrown from moving car dies
OMAHA, Neb. — One local animal rescue wants answers after one of its volunteers said she witnessed a horrific act of animal abuse Friday afternoon. She said it happened near 72nd and Grover Streets. Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue said they want people to know there are many options...
