wdrb.com
'It's huge' l Louisville activist receives highest civilian award from FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded the highest civilian award to a Louisville anti-violence activist. Christopher 2X was presented with the the 2021 Community Leadership Award last week. 2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
wdrb.com
TSA demonstrates how Louisville airport passengers should check guns before boarding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Airline passengers who travel through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport can bring their guns with them, but there are a few guidelines to follow. So far, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has confiscated 37 guns in 2022 at Louisville's airport, a number that is on...
wdrb.com
New images show progress on $840 million VA hospital in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center posted new photos Monday showing crews working on the site of its future home. Sections of the basement wall for the main hospital are up. Work continues on the site of one of the future parking garages. Crews are working...
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Louisville mayoral candidates discuss wage gaps, racial and gender equity
KENTUCKY — During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf (R) and Craig Greenberg (D) share if they believe there is a wage gap between men and women, or between individuals of different races or ethnicities with Louisville and if so, how they would work to close the gap.
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
WLKY.com
Ford investing $700 million, creating 500 new jobs at Louisville assembly plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ford Kentucky Truck Plant is getting a huge investment that will create several new jobs. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in which it was announced that Ford Motor Co. is investing $700 million in the plant. This move is set to...
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless trial aftermath: Accomplice appears in court, victims’ families react to verdict
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kevon Lawless awaits sentencing for the murders of Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles, his accomplice in the crime,Evan Ross, will also be jailed at Metro Corrections for now. On Monday, Ross, who pled guilty to being Lawless’ getaway driver, faced the same...
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
wdrb.com
Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
Wave 3
Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday. The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
wdrb.com
Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
