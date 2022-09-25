ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

Related
wdrb.com

'It's huge' l Louisville activist receives highest civilian award from FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded the highest civilian award to a Louisville anti-violence activist. Christopher 2X was presented with the the 2021 Community Leadership Award last week. 2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life

(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Iranian People#Hijab
wdrb.com

Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Protests
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy