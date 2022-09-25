ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee State University welcomes over 60 international students for 2022-2023

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

Shawnee State University welcomed over sixty international students from nearly thirty countries for the 2022-2023 academic year as part of the university’s Center for International Programs & Study Abroad (CIPSA).

At SSU, the international students are involved in various sports, academic programs, and student organizations on campus. The students’ home countries include: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

“We are very excited to be near our pre-pandemic numbers in terms of international enrollment,” said Ryan Warner, SSU’s Director of CIPSA. “For the Fall 2022 semester, we have thirty new international enrollees and sixty total international students which is one of our largest intakes of new degree-seeking international students to date as an international office.”

SSU’s international students excel in the classroom as well as in their day-to-day lives and careers. The CIPSA program includes student-athletes who are part of SSU Athletics’ programs including the Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Tennis, and Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Represented throughout over twenty academic areas ranging from undergraduate to graduate programs on campus, international students are also members and officers in several clubs and organizations within the student body.

“There’s been an increased focus on athletic recruitment from coaches and new CIPSA initiatives like our bi-lateral agreement with Hanze University in the Netherlands and UpGrad-India which will begin in the Fall of 2023,” said Warner. “This is our most diverse group of international students who represent six of the seven continents of the world.”

To learn more about international programs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/cipsa.

Portsmouth, OH
