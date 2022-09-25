ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Popculture

HBO Max Adding Big Summer 2022 Movie on Monday

HBO Max is adding one of the summer's biggest blockbusters to its catalog this week – DC League of Super-Pets. The animated movie has an A-list cast and some powerful brand recognition with a whimsical twist. Now you'll finally be able to watch it at the comfort of home.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Series Has Viewers and Victim's Families Crying Foul

Over the past several years, Netflix has made a name for itself in the world of true crime, but the streamer's latest addition to that library is causing some controversy. After highlighting real-life cases and causing plenty of buzz with titles like Making a Murderer, Don't F*ck With Cats, and Abducted in Plain Sight, Ryan Murphy's Even Peters-starring true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is receiving backlash not just from viewers, but also from the families of the serial killer's victims.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Everyone’s a ‘Suspect,’ Back to ‘La Brea,’ Niecy Nash Is the New ‘Rookie,’ Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Nick Kroll’s Stand-Up

The British crime drama Suspect sends a detective on a dark night of the soul as he seeks his daughter’s killer, with familiar TV faces among the suspect list. The NBC fantasy La Brea scatters its cast among several eras from 10,000 B.C. to the 1980s in its second season. Niecy Nash-Betts headlines The Rookie: Feds, a spinoff about the FBI’s oldest rookie. Hulu launches Reasonable Doubt, an overheated legal drama about a Black female defense lawyer with high-profile clients in L.A. Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll performs his first solo stand-up special for Netflix. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Griffin Santopietro Talks 'Exciting' Character Arch in Last Two Seasons (Exclusive)

Griffin Santopietro is enjoying his role on Cobra Kai. After not appearing in multiple episodes over the first three seasons, the 16-year-old actor is playing a more significant role in the Netflix series as Anthony LaRusso, the son of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Santopietro talked about the growth of Anthony over the last five seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2022

The Hulu streaming library is about to get even bigger! After stocking everything from The Kardashians Season 2 to The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 in September, the streamer is getting ready for October, which will prove to be a big month as dozens of new titles arrive as part of Hulu's October 2022 content list.
TV & VIDEOS

