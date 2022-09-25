Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
RELATED PEOPLE
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
sciencealert.com
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
The Legend of Yacumama
Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Comments / 0