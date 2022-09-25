ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
BBC

Riseley artist, 11, 'overwhelmed' with house drawing requests

An 11-year-old artist said she was left "overwhelmed" when commissions to draw people's homes came rushing in. Alice, from Riseley, Bedfordshire, captured her own home and after being encouraged by her parents offered to paint others in her village for £1. She said getting 60 orders had been "joyful...
BBC

Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay

Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
BBC

Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries

A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC

Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD

A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC

Hundreds attend Nigel Night festival in Evesham

Nearly 400 Nigels from across the globe gathered in Worcestershire for a festival celebrating the name. Nigel Night was held on Saturday in a pub near Evesham by landlord Nigel Smith, in a bid to revive a name that is in danger of becoming extinct. It comes after Office of...
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC

Grimsby hospital cancels routine operations over high demand'

A hospital has cancelled all outpatient appointments and routine operations as it struggles to cope with high demand. The services at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital have stopped for the rest of the week, a decision NHS bosses said was the "only option". Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust...
BBC

Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident

The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
BBC

Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner

A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
BBC

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort to visit Dunfermline

The King and his Queen Consort will visit Dunfermline next week in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended. Charles and Camilla will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers on Monday. They will visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark the former town in...
BBC

Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row

Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
