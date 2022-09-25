Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Walled Lake Central football snaps 30-game skid with OT win over Kettering
You’ll have to excuse Walled Lake Central head football coach Josh Perusse if he merely recycled an old meme when sending out a celebratory tweet after Friday’s win. Why? Because he’s never before gotten to send one out. Seriously. Five games into his fourth season as the...
Michigan State basketball begins preseason practice with Akins, Hall sidelined by injuries
Tom Izzo on Monday conducted his first official preseason practice at Michigan State for the 28th year in a row. He did so with a smaller-than-usual roster featuring just 10 scholarship players, and from that group, two key contributors were sidelined in walking boots for practice No. 1. Sophomore guard...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit girls golf notebook: Experienced Mercy readies for big finish
Farmington Hills Mercy's team is in a unique situation. For the first in 45 years as coach, Vicky Kowalski has the same six golfers she took to the state finals the previous year. “We had no seniors on the top team last year,” Kowalski said. As one could imagine,...
Port Huron Northern football's Dylan Bloink named SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Dylan Bloink, Port Huron Northern The senior quarterback was critical in a Port Huron Northern win over Sterling Heights, 43-8. Bloink ...
Inside the Neilon Nudge: Brett Neilon and the USC Trojans break down his clutch push
USC coach Lincoln Riley called Brett Neilon leading a surge behind Caleb Williams for a key fourth-down conversion one of his favorite plays ever.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde looks to 'keep building on our process' as Red Wings open preseason slate
Traverse City − The Red Wings are on to the next step of their hockey journey. Training camp ended Monday at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, and front-office staff, coaches and players all headed back to Detroit, with the start of the eight-game preseason beginning Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
These are the Greater Lansing high school football power ranking entering Week 6
Here is a look at the high school football power rankings in Greater Lansing heading into Week 6 contests. BIG SCHOOL (Divisions 1 - 5) 1. Mason (5-0) ...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: And that’s how it’s done on Senior Night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 24, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SOCCER: GARBER SENIORS STAND TALL. It hasn’t been smooth sailing this...
