WJLA
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group said students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on...
Augusta Free Press
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
WJLA
Alexandria police deploy new tactics to attract new recruits
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the DMV are fighting crime and fighting to recruit and hold on to police officers. The Alexandria Police Department remains one of many departments solving crime and another problem -- the shortage of police officers. The department is competing with other police...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
WTOP
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
WJLA
Police investigate pedestrian-involved crash on Route 1 in Woodbridge, Va.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Police were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Woodbridge, Virginia. The crash happened along Route 1 at East Longview Drive. Route 1 was closed on the northbound side for investigation. No further details were provided by police. The...
mocoshow.com
County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Stratford University to Shut Down Nationwide
Stratford University will be shutting down operations, leaving some local students to find alternative education options. The Department of Education reportedly decertified the schools accreditor, Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, and the school is not allowed to enroll new students. The university was certified to operate by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Culinary and nursing programs were accredited by other organizations.
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials
Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
mocoshow.com
Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas
Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
WJLA
DC Metro riders could get up to $100 on their SmarTrip cards every month under new bill
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday afternoon, a D.C. Council committee voted to move forward with a bill that would provide city residents with up to $100 on their Metro SmarTrip cards every month. The Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously to move the bill forward. For city...
VSP cancels alert for missing senior, man found safely
According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around noon on Sept. 26 on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white sneakers and glasses.
mocoshow.com
FBI Seeking Info About “Red Hat Guy” Who is Wanted For Montgomery County Bank Robbery
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
WTOP
Transgender teacher settles discrimination suit with Prince George’s Co. schools
A transgender teacher, who says she endured years of insults from students and co-workers and lack of support from supervisors, has settled her discrimination and harassment lawsuit with Prince George’s County, Maryland’s public school system. Jennifer Eller began teaching English in 2008. According to her lawsuit, filed in...
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
