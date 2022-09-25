ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Alexandria police deploy new tactics to attract new recruits

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the DMV are fighting crime and fighting to recruit and hold on to police officers. The Alexandria Police Department remains one of many departments solving crime and another problem -- the shortage of police officers. The department is competing with other police...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose

Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Stratford University to Shut Down Nationwide

Stratford University will be shutting down operations, leaving some local students to find alternative education options. The Department of Education reportedly decertified the schools accreditor, Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, and the school is not allowed to enroll new students. The university was certified to operate by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Culinary and nursing programs were accredited by other organizations.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials

Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas

Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
LARGO, MD

