Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to Wake Forest on Sunday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-5, 0-2 ACC) fell to Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) in three sets on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The Tigers were led by juniors Cate Long and Camryn Hannah, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wake Forest strung together early...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kickoff time announced for Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The important conference matchup will take place next Saturday.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Concludes Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team fought hard but came up short Sunday as they wrapped up the Clemson Invitational. Maxwell Smith and Matt Pitts kicked off the day for the Tigers as the sole doubles team playing for Clemson. In a down to the wire match, University of North Florida’s Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan narrowly beat Smith and Pitts 7-6.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee
No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson to Host ESPN’s College GameDay
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Finish Eighth at Schooner Fall Classic
Norman, Okla. – Clemson turned in four rounds of par or better on Wednesday afternoon to finish eighth at the 2022 Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,112-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. The Tigers finished the three-round tournament at +3, including a -2 final round. Savannah Grewal...
Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of ACC rivals meet up as Florida State defends its perfect record against Wake Forest in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Wake is coming off a close, overtime loss to Clemson, while Florida State is perfect through 4 games and won big over Boston College last week. What do the ...
Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College
The Seminoles are putting the country and recruits on notice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
clemsontigers.com
Holder Cards Program-Record 64 in Round One of Schooner Fall Classic
Norman, Okla. – Sophomore transfer Chloe Holder carded a Clemson-record 64 (-6) to sit in a tie for first after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. As a team, the Tigers finished at -7 on the day...
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Comments / 0