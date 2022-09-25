Seahawks Can't Catch Falcons, Lose 27-24: Live Game Log

The Seahawks host the Falcons on Sunday, and we'll bring you all the action as it happens.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of this NFL season, as both teams hope to start a winning streak early in the season.

The Falcons would simply like a win, as they enter the contest 0-2 with losses against the Saints and Rams, while the Seahawks hope for their second win of the season after an emotional home win against former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos to start the season and a road loss last week against the 49ers.

Quarterback Geno Smith also hopes to get his offense back on track. The Seahawks are tied for the second fewest passing plays of 20 yards or more through the first two weeks with just three.

Last week against San Francisco, Seattle averaged just 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said he wants to be less conservative with Smith , “We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go. We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

Can the home crowd make the difference as it appeared to do in Week 1 ? It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Falcons 10

Seattle starts the game with the ball first from its own 25 after the kickoff.

Seattle gets a 10-yard run on first down by Penny, then a Geno Smith to Lockett pass of five yards.

On 3rd and 9 from the ATL 34 Smith found Metcalf for 13 yards at the ATL 21.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: 4th and 3 from the ATL 14, Myers 32-yard field goal is good for a 3-0 Seahawks lead with 10:19 left in the quarter. The scoring drive went 61 yards in 11 plays and took 4:41 off the clock.

Atlanta took over from their own 25 after the kick. The Falcons completed a pass from Mariota to Pitts on 3rd and 4 to the ATL 45.

Mariota found Firkser at the SEA 24 for 22 yards on 1st and 10.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota ran off the right side into the end zone for a touchdown. He was ruled short by the referees initially, but a review reversed the call, giving Atlanta a 7-3 lead with 7:10 on the clock in the first quarter. The scoring drive went 75 yards in seven plays and took 3:09 off the clock.

Seattle took possession at its own 26 after the kick, and Smith immediately found Metcalf for 14 yards to the 40, then a five-yard run and four-yard pass took the Seahawks to the 49.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith passed 18 yards to the end zone for Dissly for the touchdown. The Myers extra point was good for a 10-7 Seattle lead with 4:12 left in the quarter. The scoring drive went 74 yards in six plays and took 2:58 off the clock.

The Falcons began their next drive from the 25 and got a seven-yard run by Allgeier and to the 31 and a completion to Zaccheaus to the SEA 38 for 23 yards.

On 2nd and 10 from the SEA 39, Mariota found Pitts for 11 yards to the SEA 28.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: ON 4th and 22 from the SEA 23, Koo's 41-yard field goal is good, tying the game 10-10 with seven seconds left in the quarter. The scoring drive went 52 yards in nine plays and took 4:05 off the clock.

The first quarter expired after the kickoff and the Seahawks will take over from their own 30.

End of first quarter

SECOND QUARTER: Falcons 17, Seahawks 10

Smith hit Lockett on 1st and 10 for eight yards to the 41, but the drive stalled on 3rd and 5 at the SEA 38 with an incomplete Smith pass to Metcalf. Dickson punted 51 yards to the ATL 11.

Atlanta drove the ball into Seattle territory and down to the 36. Mariotta hit Pitts for 19 yards to the 17 on 3rd and 5.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Patterson ran off right tackle for 17 yards and a touchdown. Koo's extra point was good for a 17-10 Falcons lead with 8:12 left in the half. The scoring drive went 89 yards in nine plays and took 5:31 off the clock.

The Seahawks answered the touchdown on the next possession however after taking over from their own 25. They marched 75 yards in nine plays.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: On 1st and 10 from the ATL 18, Geno Smith found Metcalf in the end zone for the touchdown, and Myers' extra point was good to tie the game at 17-17 with 3:58 left in the half.

Atlanta took over at the 25 and went three-and-out, punting into the end zone for a touchback.

Seattle took possession at its own 25 and on 3rd and 5 at the 25, Smith found Parkinson for eight yards to the SEA 33.

Two-Minute Warning

On 3rd and 7 Smith found Metcalf for 13 yards for a first down at the ATL 20 with 45 seconds remaining.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: On 4th and 3 from the ATL 13, Myers is good from 31 yards out for a 20-17 Seattle lead. The scoring drive went 67 yards in 12 plays and took 2:68 off the clock.

Seattle kicks to the end zone for a touchback so no time expires off the clock.

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: On 1st and 10 from the ATL 25, Mariota throws across the middle for Drake London but it's intercepted by Woolen at the ATL 36, and returned to the ATL 28 as time expired in the half.

Halftime

THIRD QUARTER: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Atlanta took the ball to start the second half as the Falcons started from their own 25 after the touchback.

On 3rd and 11 from the SEA 29 Mariota was sacked for seven yards but McGary recovered for Atlanta at the 36.

FIELD GOAL ATLANTA: Koo's 54-yard field goal was good to tie the game 20-20 with 10:00 left on the clock. The scoring drive went 39 yards in nine plays and took 5:00 off the clock.

Seattle took over from its own 25 after the kickoff and marched into Atlanta territory to the ATL 48.

On 1st and 10 from the 48, Walker ran off the right end for 21 yards to the ATL 27. On 3rd and 1 from the ATL 18 Penny ran for three yards to extend the drive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: On 4th and 2 from the ATL 7, Myers' 25-yard field goal is good to give Seattle the 23-20 lead. The scoring drive went 68 yards in 13 plays and took 6:49 off the clock.

Atlanta took over at the 25 after the kickoff.

Patterson ran to 40 yards to the SEA 35, then to the SEA 17 for 18 yards.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota passed to Drake London for 14 yards for a touchdown. The Koo extra point was good for a 27-23 Atlanta lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. The scoring drive went 75 yards in five plays and took 2:36 off the clock.

Seattle took the ball from the 25 after the kick.

End of the third quarter

FOURTH QUARTER: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Smith found Dallas for 10 yards to the SEA 39. Seattle got in penalty trouble and was facing a 3rd and 20 from the SEA 40 and Waker caught a pass for just five yards forcing a Seahawks punt.

Dickson's punt went 51 yards to the ATL 10.

Patterson carried for three yards and 18 yards and London caught a pass for 10 yards as the Falcons got to the ATL 23.

There is a delay with 6:42 on the clock while NFL officials are trying to clear an unlicensed drone from the area around the stadium. That's a violation of NFL protocol. The players have been cleared from the field until the situation is resolved.

Play has been resumed.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SEAHAWKS: Mariota fumbled at the SEA 37, recovered by Seattle's Nwosu at the 37.

Smith was sacked on the first play for seven yards, the Smith his Lockett for 10 to the SEA 40. Smith found Lockett again for 20 yards to the ATL 30, then Penny ran for six yards to the ATL 24.

An offensive holding call on Seattle moved the ball back to the 34.

Metcalf caught a six-yard pass to the ATL 28.

Two-Minute Warning

On 3rd and 8 from the ATL 28, Smith was sacked for a 10-yard loss at the 38.

INTERCEPTION FALCONS: On 4th and 18, Smith passed deep for Lockett, intercepted by Grant for Atlanta, and returned to the ATL 18 with 1:29 left on the clock.

Patterson ran for five yards on 1st down and five yards on 2nd down to the ATL 23 and Mariota started kneeling to seal the game.

End of game

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen