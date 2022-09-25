ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Can't Catch Falcons, Lose 27-24: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7uRz_0i9qE8eC00

The Seahawks host the Falcons on Sunday, and we'll bring you all the action as it happens.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of this NFL season, as both teams hope to start a winning streak early in the season.

The Falcons would simply like a win, as they enter the contest 0-2 with losses against the Saints and Rams, while the Seahawks hope for their second win of the season after an emotional home win against former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos to start the season and a road loss last week against the 49ers.

Quarterback Geno Smith also hopes to get his offense back on track. The Seahawks are tied for the second fewest passing plays of 20 yards or more through the first two weeks with just three.

Last week against San Francisco, Seattle averaged just 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said he wants to be less conservative with Smith , “We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go. We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

Can the home crowd make the difference as it appeared to do in Week 1 ? It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Falcons 10

Seattle starts the game with the ball first from its own 25 after the kickoff.

Seattle gets a 10-yard run on first down by Penny, then a Geno Smith to Lockett pass of five yards.

On 3rd and 9 from the ATL 34 Smith found Metcalf for 13 yards at the ATL 21.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: 4th and 3 from the ATL 14, Myers 32-yard field goal is good for a 3-0 Seahawks lead with 10:19 left in the quarter. The scoring drive went  61 yards in 11 plays and took 4:41 off the clock.

Atlanta took over from their own 25 after the kick. The Falcons completed a pass from Mariota to Pitts on 3rd and 4 to the ATL 45.

Mariota found Firkser at the SEA 24 for 22 yards on 1st and 10.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota ran off the right side into the end zone for a touchdown. He was ruled short by the referees initially, but a review reversed the call, giving Atlanta a 7-3 lead with 7:10 on the clock in the first quarter. The scoring drive went  75 yards in seven plays and took 3:09 off the clock.

Seattle took possession at its own 26 after the kick, and Smith immediately found Metcalf for 14 yards to the 40, then a five-yard run and four-yard pass took the Seahawks to the  49.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith passed 18 yards to the end zone for Dissly for the touchdown. The Myers extra point was good for a 10-7 Seattle lead with 4:12 left in the quarter. The scoring drive went 74 yards in six plays and took 2:58 off the clock.

The Falcons began their next drive from the 25 and got a seven-yard run by Allgeier and to the 31 and a completion to Zaccheaus to the  SEA 38 for 23 yards.

On 2nd and 10 from the SEA 39, Mariota found Pitts for 11 yards to the SEA 28.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: ON 4th and 22 from the SEA 23, Koo's 41-yard field goal is good, tying the game 10-10 with seven seconds left in the quarter. The scoring drive went 52 yards in nine plays and took 4:05 off the clock.

The first quarter expired after the kickoff and the Seahawks will take over from their own 30.

End of first quarter

SECOND QUARTER: Falcons 17, Seahawks 10

Smith hit Lockett on 1st and 10 for eight yards to the 41, but the drive stalled on 3rd and 5 at the SEA 38 with an incomplete Smith pass to Metcalf. Dickson punted 51 yards to the ATL 11.

Atlanta drove the ball into Seattle territory and down to the 36. Mariotta hit Pitts for 19 yards to the 17 on 3rd and 5.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Patterson ran off right tackle for 17 yards and a touchdown. Koo's extra point was good for a 17-10 Falcons lead with 8:12 left in the half. The scoring drive went 89 yards in nine plays and took 5:31 off the clock.

The Seahawks answered the touchdown on the next possession however after taking over from their own 25. They marched 75 yards in nine plays.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: On 1st and 10 from the ATL 18, Geno Smith found Metcalf in the end zone for the touchdown, and Myers' extra point was good to tie the game at 17-17 with 3:58 left in the half.

Atlanta took over at the 25 and went three-and-out, punting into the end zone for a touchback.

Seattle took possession at its own 25 and on 3rd and 5 at the 25, Smith found Parkinson for eight yards to the SEA 33.

Two-Minute Warning

On 3rd and 7 Smith found Metcalf for 13 yards for a first down at the ATL 20 with 45 seconds remaining.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: On 4th and 3 from the ATL 13, Myers is good from 31 yards out for a 20-17 Seattle lead. The scoring drive went 67 yards in 12 plays and took 2:68 off the clock.

Seattle kicks to the end zone for a touchback so no time expires off the clock.

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: On 1st and 10 from the ATL 25, Mariota throws across the middle for Drake London but it's intercepted by Woolen at the ATL 36, and returned to the ATL 28 as time expired in the half.

Halftime

THIRD QUARTER: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Atlanta took the ball to start the second half as the Falcons started from their own 25 after the touchback.

On 3rd and 11 from the SEA 29 Mariota was sacked for seven yards but McGary recovered for Atlanta at the 36.

FIELD GOAL ATLANTA: Koo's 54-yard field goal was good to tie the game 20-20 with 10:00 left on the clock. The scoring drive went 39 yards in nine plays and took 5:00 off the clock.

Seattle took over from its own 25 after the kickoff and marched into Atlanta territory to the ATL 48.

On 1st and 10 from the 48, Walker ran off the right end for 21 yards to the ATL 27. On 3rd and 1 from the ATL 18 Penny ran for three yards to extend the drive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: On 4th and 2 from the ATL 7, Myers' 25-yard field goal is good to give Seattle the 23-20 lead. The scoring drive went 68 yards in 13 plays and took 6:49 off the clock.

Atlanta took over at the 25 after the kickoff.

Patterson ran to 40 yards to the SEA 35, then to the SEA 17 for 18 yards.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota passed to Drake London for 14 yards for a touchdown. The Koo extra point was good for a 27-23 Atlanta lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. The scoring drive went 75 yards in five plays and took 2:36 off the clock.

Seattle took the ball from the 25 after the kick.

End of the third quarter

FOURTH QUARTER: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Smith found Dallas for 10 yards to the SEA 39. Seattle got in penalty trouble and was facing a 3rd and 20 from the SEA 40 and Waker caught a pass for just five yards forcing a Seahawks punt.

Dickson's punt went 51 yards to the ATL 10.

Patterson carried for three yards and 18 yards and London caught a pass for 10 yards as the Falcons got to the ATL 23.

There is a delay with 6:42 on the clock while NFL officials are trying to clear an unlicensed drone from the area around the stadium. That's a violation of NFL protocol. The players have been cleared from the field until the situation is resolved.

Play has been resumed.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SEAHAWKS: Mariota fumbled at the SEA 37, recovered by Seattle's Nwosu at the 37.

Smith was sacked on the first play for seven yards, the Smith his Lockett for 10 to the  SEA 40. Smith found Lockett again for 20 yards to the ATL 30, then Penny ran for six yards to the ATL 24.

An offensive holding call on Seattle moved the ball back to the 34.

Metcalf caught a six-yard pass to the ATL 28.

Two-Minute Warning

On 3rd and 8 from the ATL 28, Smith was sacked for a 10-yard loss at the 38.

INTERCEPTION FALCONS: On 4th and 18, Smith passed deep for Lockett, intercepted by Grant for Atlanta, and returned to the ATL 18 with 1:29 left on the clock.

Patterson ran for five yards on 1st down and five yards on 2nd down to the ATL 23 and Mariota started kneeling to seal the game.

End of game

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Dallas, GA
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Metcalf, GA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Pitts, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks 2023 QB Watch: John Schneider was at Washington's win over Stanford

A lot of NFL personnel were on hand for Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday, including Seahawks GM John Schneider. Seattle has always shown interest in Huskies (4-0) cornerbacks, who use the same techniques the Seahawks have under coach Pete Carroll. Schneider likely had his eye on another spot, though. Going into 2023, no other team will have a greater need for a young quarterback and Washington (ranked No. 18) has an up-and-comer at the position.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday

There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally. Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium. We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings have finally have their bookend tackles

The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Falcons vs. Seahawks Live on 09/25

On Sunday, September 25 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will play the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Falcons vs. Seahawks. When: Sunday, September 25 4:25 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy