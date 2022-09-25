Read full article on original website
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama halts Alan Miller's execution after it began, saying there wasn't time to finish it before a deadline
Atmore, Ala. — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off the execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller's "veins...
