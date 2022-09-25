Read full article on original website
DPS: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested […]
KRGV
Edinburg police: Barricaded man killed in officer-involved shooting
A man who barricaded himself in his vehicle before charging at police was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Edinburg, according to police. The man was believed to be armed and was heading toward officers in an “aggressive” manner before police opened fire at him, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said in a press conference.
KRGV
McAllen police identify pedestrian killed in auto-pedestrian crash as Mission man
The pedestrian who died in a crash on Sunday in McAllen has been identified as a man from Mission, according to the McAllen Police Department. Police say Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez, 20, was struck by a vehicle on the 11800 block of N. Ware Road in McAllen early Sunday morning.
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
KRGV
Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
Mercedes PD: Man falls asleep at wheel, crashes into car parked on shoulder
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a car parked alongside the interstate Monday morning, authorities said. At about 7:23 a.m. Monday, Mercedes police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 in reference to a major two-vehicle crash. According to Mercedes police, the driver […]
Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday. On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according […]
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
Man breaks car window after arguing with girlfriend, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard. Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her […]
kurv.com
Raymondville Woman Struck And Killed After Crashing Her Car
Texas DPS troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Raymondville woman’s death on Highway 77 near the Willacy-Cameron county line early Sunday morning. 29-year-old Keila Oviedo was driving north when she veered out of her lane, slammed her Buick LaCrosse into a guard rail, causing the vehicle to spin. It stopped in the middle of the roadway, and as Oviedo got out, she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu.
kurv.com
Peñitas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block
PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block. On Sept. 20, Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty on one count of murder, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release. The case dates back […]
Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous. On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
