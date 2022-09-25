Texas DPS troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Raymondville woman’s death on Highway 77 near the Willacy-Cameron county line early Sunday morning. 29-year-old Keila Oviedo was driving north when she veered out of her lane, slammed her Buick LaCrosse into a guard rail, causing the vehicle to spin. It stopped in the middle of the roadway, and as Oviedo got out, she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu.

RAYMONDVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO