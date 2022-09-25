Read full article on original website
Manchester moving closer to hiring police chief
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen could be able to move on hiring a new police chief sooner rather than later. Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has handled all applications and interviews for the position. Thunder Radio News has learned that interviews were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Now...
One Day of Hope returns to Manchester this Saturday, Oct. 1
Manchester’s annual One Day of Hope will return to the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Oct. 1. The event was not held the past two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will mark the 9th outreach event – which has regularly assisted upward of 3,000 people. The event...
Manchester’s ‘Safe on the Square’ returns Monday, October 31
Manchester Safe on the Square Trick of Treating event will return this year. The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments. The...
Dorothy “Sue” Sherrill
Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mrs. Dorothy “Sue” Sherrill, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Sherrill was born in Winchester, TN, to her late parents Howell Black and Jurlene Garner Black. She worked at Batesville Casket Company for 30 plus years before retiring. Mrs. Sherrill enjoyed taking care of her cats and loved doing yardwork and being outside.
Tennessee gas prices continue to fall
Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. The average cost of gasoline in Coffee County is...
