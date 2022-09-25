ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Tennessee gas prices continue to fall

Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. The average cost of gasoline in Coffee County is...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nearly 30 special education positions open at CMCSS as teacher shortage continues

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several weeks into the 2022–23 academic year, local schools are still short on special education teachers. It’s no secret that a teacher shortage is plaguing the entire country. Locally, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has its hands full getting certified teacher positions filled. The school system is particularly looking to hire close to 30 instructors for open special education positions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed

Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake

Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
TENNESSEE STATE
tennesseelookout.com

Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams

The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
newstalk941.com

Cookeville’s Veterans Barber Shop Moving To Baxter

Veterans Barber Shop in Cookeville is heading to Baxter. Owner Jonathan Williams said after renting the Veterans Drive location for some 16 years, he has found a place to buy. “I think this is going to be a good move for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “I already have a large number of customers from Baxter and surrounding areas, but also, there are no barber shops currently here in Baxter. There are a couple of hair saloons but no barber shops, so I will be the first and only in town until somebody else shows up.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
SMYRNA, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
TENNESSEE STATE

