ajmc.com
Childhood Trauma Not a Barrier to Successful Depression Treatment, Analysis Finds
Prior research has suggested that childhood trauma is linked with a poorer response to psychotherapy and prescription drug treatment for major depressive disorder, but a large meta-analysis suggested otherwise. Although previous research has suggested that a history of childhood trauma has been linked with a worse response to treatment for...
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression
Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
msn.com
Battling With Booze? Here's A Deeper Look At Ketamine for Alcohol Use Disorder
This article by Elisabetta Fato was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In the last decades, there has been a growing interest in psychedelics for the treatment of mood and behavioral disorders, among which are substance use disorders. Lately, the psychedelic compound ketamine is gaining particular attention...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
Medical News Today
Best antipsychotics for older adults with dementia
Doctors sometimes prescribe antipsychotic medications to treat neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPSs) of dementia, which can include aggression or psychosis. However, these drugs can cause severe side effects, so doctors typically prescribe them only if alternative treatments are ineffective. This article explains what antipsychotic drugs are and which can help treat dementia....
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
psychologytoday.com
New Study Shows Lingering Neurological Effects of COVID-19
An estimated 6.6 million people have suffered brain impairments associated with COVID-19. COVID-19 infection brings an increased risk of stroke, cognitive and memory problems, depression, and anxiety. Other neurological effects include migraine headaches, movement disorders, hearing and vision problems, and Parkinson-like disease. Those with COVID-19 had a 77% increased risk...
Psych Centra
Dark Triad Test
This quiz is adapted from the 2010 research by Webster and Jonason, who created the “Dirty Dozen” to identify whether the Dark Triad was present. The term “dark triad” was coined by researchers in 2002 to identify someone with personality traits that don’t meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis of associated personality disorders.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
psychologytoday.com
Psychedelics as Mental Health Treatment
Psychedelic therapies are being explored for hard-to-treat mental health conditions. These therapies are not for everyone, but we are learning more about who may benefit. Some of the benefits seen in psychedelic use may be accessed without the use of psychedelics. Ben, who has suffered with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since...
psychologytoday.com
Vanishing Health Care Providers Cast Clients Adrift
As COVID ravages the health care system, more of us experience health care providers vanishing. I first encountered this phenomenon after my brain injury. I’d been sent to a naturopathic doctor who specialized in brain injury. They prescribed an intense schedule of fish oil capsules and booked a follow up.
Healthline
Anxiety Screening: What It Is and Why It's Now Being Recommended for Adults
A federal task force is recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened by primary care physicians for anxiety disorders. Experts say anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including stress, previous trauma, and family history. Treatments include medication, psychotherapy, and behavioral therapy. 40 million adults in the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Encourage Teens to Open Up About Mental Health
Motivational interviewing is a way of talking to someone who needs support, but doesn’t want to be told what to do. It often produces better results for someone you love who does not yet see the need for support the way you do. Applying motivational interviewing techniques can help...
psychologytoday.com
Can Exercise Reduce Your Cancer Risk?
Compelling new research suggests that vigorous physical activity reduces breast cancer risk. Incorporating physical activity into your routine can be challenging. Reframing the definition of exercise, using SMART goals, and incorporating self-compassion may all help in changing activity level. Most of us, at one point or another, have probably been...
NIH Director's Blog
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know
Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
psychologytoday.com
Nourish Your Well-Being
To nourish yourself, take a moment to imagine the rewards to you and others if you did this one good thing for yourself tomorrow. Imagine those benefits coming to you and others the day after tomorrow and the days, weeks, and months after that. Keep coming back to the feeling...
