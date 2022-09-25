Nothing but more violence out of the left. They are so scared that one can expect even more violence out of them at the poll. I’m hoping not but past behavior predicts future behavior. 😔
This is what Texas is up against and what our beloved Austin has become. Beto and democrats and implants from outside Texas are trying to turn Texas into a lawless crime ridden sanctionary liberal cease pool. I was asked to volunteer to go walk neighborhoods and this is why I didn't. Criminals and those that support sanctionary and liberal politics feel the ends justify the means. With the gradual defending of police and prosecutors unwilling to enforce the law it is a free for all. This attack should tell anyone wanting law enforcement and protection in this state who they should vote for. If you want this to happen to you go ahead and vote for the pretenders.
And they say repubs are violent...SO let's use the exact same charge against BIDUNCE that the j6 committee is using against Trump... if Trump is guilty of inciting the protest... then biden is guilty of inciting this attack, and schumer is guilty of inciting the murder attempt of Kavanaugh... EQUAL APPLICATION...
Comments / 142