The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Russell Wilson, Broncos edge 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Giants Offensive Line Ripped as Daniel Jones Sacked 5 Times in Loss to Cowboys
The New York Giants had the opportunity to make an impressive statement against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but the team was let down by its offensive line in a 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress for most of the game, as...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol after being assessed for a head injury after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps plus four special-teams plays in the Steelers' 29-17 loss last week as the...
Yardbarker
Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again
This week Chubb will be up against Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears and Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons. This is Chubb’s third consecutive nomination for this weekly award. On the season, Chubb has 341 rushing yards at a 5.5-yard per carry average. The Browns running back has...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report
Clay Matthews Hoped to Retire with Packers: 'I'm at Peace with My Career'
Clay Matthews spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, accumulating 83.5 sacks with the team, though the Packers decided against re-signing him ahead of the 2019 season and he finished his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Matthews revealed on Tuesday he wanted...
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Trent Williams Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Will Miss 'Some Time'
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a significant blow to their offensive line when stalwart left tackle Trent Williams was injured Sunday, and he will be sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that a high ankle sprain will cause Williams to miss...
Fantasy Football Flashback: Lamar Jackson leads Week 3's most reliable players
I'm excited to bring you the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we'll recap the top-10 scoring leaders on Yahoo Fantasy from the previous week. Each week for the reminder of the 2022 season, this column will celebrate the top accomplishments and offer actionable advice that will help you to better handle these players in future weeks. Let's get started.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
