Minneapolis, MN

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
Bleacher Report

DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol after being assessed for a head injury after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps plus four special-teams plays in the Steelers' 29-17 loss last week as the...
Yardbarker

Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again

This week Chubb will be up against Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears and Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons. This is Chubb’s third consecutive nomination for this weekly award. On the season, Chubb has 341 rushing yards at a 5.5-yard per carry average. The Browns running back has...
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Flashback: Lamar Jackson leads Week 3's most reliable players

I'm excited to bring you the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we'll recap the top-10 scoring leaders on Yahoo Fantasy from the previous week. Each week for the reminder of the 2022 season, this column will celebrate the top accomplishments and offer actionable advice that will help you to better handle these players in future weeks. Let's get started.
