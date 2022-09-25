ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Volleyball Splits Weekend Matches With Pittsburgh and Virginia

The UNC volleyball team started its ACC season 1-1, dropping a match Friday at No. 10 Pittsburgh and winning in five sets at Virginia on Sunday. Carolina visited the Panthers, who reached last season’s Final Four, and avoided a sweep by winning the third set, 25-20. Mabrey Shaffmaster and Charley Niego combined for 26 kills, but no other Tar Heel had more than six on the evening. Carolina was within 14-11 in the fourth set, but gave up a 6-0 run to the Panthers which effectively iced the match.
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
College Sports
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Leaves Team, Intends to Transfer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim has left the team and intends on entering the transfer portal, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Kim, a senior who has appeared in four games this season as the kickoff specialist, is leaving now in order to preserve his full year of eligibility for his next destination. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining. Noah Burnette, who beat out Kim in the preseason for the place-kicking job, will now assume the kickoff role as well, according to Brown.
Eagles face Williams with Central Conference on the line

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team took Western Alamance’s best shot Friday night in Elon, but the Eagles came away with a huge 22-16 victory, which sets the stage for EAHS to repeat as Central Conference champions if they can defeat Williams Thursday night back at home in Mebane’s Fred Brady Stadium. The game has been moved to Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather in the area on Friday.
BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC

Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
