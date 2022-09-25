Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
UNC Volleyball Splits Weekend Matches With Pittsburgh and Virginia
The UNC volleyball team started its ACC season 1-1, dropping a match Friday at No. 10 Pittsburgh and winning in five sets at Virginia on Sunday. Carolina visited the Panthers, who reached last season’s Final Four, and avoided a sweep by winning the third set, 25-20. Mabrey Shaffmaster and Charley Niego combined for 26 kills, but no other Tar Heel had more than six on the evening. Carolina was within 14-11 in the fourth set, but gave up a 6-0 run to the Panthers which effectively iced the match.
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Leaves Team, Intends to Transfer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim has left the team and intends on entering the transfer portal, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Kim, a senior who has appeared in four games this season as the kickoff specialist, is leaving now in order to preserve his full year of eligibility for his next destination. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining. Noah Burnette, who beat out Kim in the preseason for the place-kicking job, will now assume the kickoff role as well, according to Brown.
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles face Williams with Central Conference on the line
Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team took Western Alamance’s best shot Friday night in Elon, but the Eagles came away with a huge 22-16 victory, which sets the stage for EAHS to repeat as Central Conference champions if they can defeat Williams Thursday night back at home in Mebane’s Fred Brady Stadium. The game has been moved to Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather in the area on Friday.
BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC
Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
NC State Athletics mourns the passing of former golf coach, Richard Sykes
The NC State Athletics Department said it is mourning the passing of Richard Sykes. Sykes was the head men’s golf coach at NC State from 1972-2017. Sykes led NC State to 24 NCAA Regional appearances, 12 NCAA Championships and the program’s lone ACC title in 1990 during his tenure.
Hurricane Ian threatens week 7 high school football schedule in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week, and while the system won't be a hurricane when it arrives it North Carolina, the impacts of the remnants could mean changes to the high school football schedule. The remnants of the storm could bring heavy...
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Chatham Lynching Marker Dedicated, Fiery Mack Brown, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the dedication of historical marker commemorating the lives of lynching victims in Chatham County, a fired up Mack Brown, and much more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
