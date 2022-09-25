ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

11-18-25-37-38

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $476,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-17-39-41, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-6-5, Fireball: 3

(three, six, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-6, Fireball: 1

(three, one, six; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-7-5, Fireball: 3

(three, five, seven, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-1-5, Fireball: 4

(five, two, one, five; Fireball: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000

