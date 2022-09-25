NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
11-18-25-37-38
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $476,000
Lucky For Life
04-05-17-39-41, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-6-5, Fireball: 3
(three, six, five; Fireball: three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-1-6, Fireball: 1
(three, one, six; Fireball: one)
Pick 4 Day
3-5-7-5, Fireball: 3
(three, five, seven, five; Fireball: three)
Pick 4 Evening
5-2-1-5, Fireball: 4
(five, two, one, five; Fireball: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
Comments / 0